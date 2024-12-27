The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl football practice and interviews

Emma Calabro and Cody Blissett
December 27, 2024

Iowa held a practice at the Ensworths Turf Field and Track in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday. After the practice, Iowa football players and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods spoke with media members.

Kaden Wetjen, Brendan Sullivan, Kamari Moulton, and others spoke to media members about the upcoming game and 2025 declarations. Kaden Wetjen is “98 percent sure” he will return to the Hawkeyes and opened up about his interest in playing as a gunner at the next level. Iowas running back Kamari Moulton expressed that this will be like any other game but shared anticipation in the running back room in place of Kaleb Johnson. After tackling an ankle injury, quarterback Brendan Sullivan is expected to return as a starter for the Bowl game.

Iowa plays Missouri in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Monday, Dec. 30, at 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

2024_12_27_IowaFBPracticeMusicCityBowl_CB_EC0001
Cody Blissett
Head coach Kirk Ferentz and Associate Athletics Director in Strategic Communications Matt Weitzel make their way to the Ensworth Turf Field and Track during an Iowa football practice at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Missouri Tigers will face off in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30, at Nissan Stadium.

Print this Story