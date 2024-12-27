Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl football practice and interviews

Iowa held a practice at the Ensworths Turf Field and Track in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday. After the practice, Iowa football players and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods spoke with media members.

Kaden Wetjen, Brendan Sullivan, Kamari Moulton, and others spoke to media members about the upcoming game and 2025 declarations. Kaden Wetjen is “98 percent sure” he will return to the Hawkeyes and opened up about his interest in playing as a gunner at the next level. Iowas running back Kamari Moulton expressed that this will be like any other game but shared anticipation in the running back room in place of Kaleb Johnson. After tackling an ankle injury, quarterback Brendan Sullivan is expected to return as a starter for the Bowl game.

Iowa plays Missouri in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Monday, Dec. 30, at 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.