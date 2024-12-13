Mission Creek Festival announces 20th anniversary lineup

The 20th annual Mission Creek Festival returns to Iowa City next April and the lineup of performers has just been released.

Headlining the weekend of events is Julien Baker & Torres, a queer country duo hailing from Nashville. The two recently debuted their first single “Sugar in the Tank” earlier today after performing it live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 10.

Philadelphia rock band Mannequin Pussy, rapper Raekwon, and Mission Creek veteran Neko Case round out the exciting headlining acts. Rachel Kushner, known for her novels “The Flamethrowers,” “Telex From Cuba,” and the recent “Creation Lake” is the top headlined literary guest of the fest.

Local artist Jordan Sellergren and University of Iowa professor Melissa Febos are highlights from the local artist crowd.

This year marks the final year The Englert Theatre will serve as a venue for Mission Creek. This special group of new and returning performers from near and far is sure to make the twentieth anniversary celebration one to remember.

The full lineup is available on the Mission Creek Festival website. Early Bird Passes are now on sale.