Column | Iowa men’s basketball has shown it can compete with good teams, but now it’s time to beat them

Through the first 10 games of the 2024-25 season, the Iowa men’s basketball team has proved something to its loyal fans – they can compete against some of the best teams in the nation.

Most coaches will tell you that there are no moral victories in sports, but the Hawkeyes certainly have a valid case against that idea. Iowa has faced a tough schedule to begin the season, but there’s few teams in America that have played a two-game gauntlet like the Hawkeyes just did.

First, Iowa played No.14 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Dec. 7. The Hawkeyes trailed 20-4 in the early going, but cut the deficit to three points by halftime. The Wolverines again jumped out to a sizable lead in the second half, but Iowa came all the way back to tie the game late before Michigan escaped on a controversial goaltending call in the final seconds.

The Hawkeyes were certainly disappointed in the loss, but optimism was increasingly high going into a rivalry clash with No. 3 Iowa State at home.

Early on, it looked like Iowa would steal a major upset. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 13 points in the first half and even led for about 37 minutes of the game, but the experienced Cyclones proved to be too tough in the end, and Iowa’s glass remained empty.

Both of these losses will sting for awhile, but the Hawkeyes have clearly shown that they are a much different team this season. Last season, we saw a similar stretch of games for Iowa that ended in total disaster. A young Hawkeyes team filled with underclassmen would have to face Purdue, Iowa State, and Michigan in three consecutive games.

Iowa struggled mightily in all three contests, losing in blowout fashion in each game. The loss to Michigan was especially concerning, as the Wolverines finished the season 8-24 and dead last in the entire Big Ten. The losses to Purdue and Iowa State weren’t surprising, but the Hawkeyes didn’t come close to competing in either game.

But that was last season.

If the 2023-24 team played this stretch of games, then it’s safe to say that they would have been blown out of the water in all three. But the 2024-25 Hawkeyes have shown tremendous fight in games that it was heavily favored to lose.

There weren’t many Iowa fans that thought they would come close to beating Iowa State, and yet the Hawkeyes probably should have won the game. Fans can criticize head coach Fran McCaffery all they want, but there’s no denying that a McCaffery-coached team will always be resilient and tough, no matter the circumstances.

One of the most common questions surrounding the Iowa program this year is postseason play. The Hawkeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons last year, and fans wonder if Iowa is good enough to return to the Big Dance this season.

The answer? Yes.

Sophomores Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort have grown into their roles well. Freeman has picked up right where he left off after winning Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024, Harding has increased his average to nearly 10 points per game, and Sandfort has shown more confidence from three-point range.

Third-year Josh Dix has also stepped up in big moments for this team, nailing a buzzer-beater against Northwestern. Dix has chipped in 13.4 points per game this year, but I think Iowa would benefit from him taking even more field goal attempts. He might be the Hawkeyes’ most reliable all-around shooter, and Iowa needs to make sure he has the ball in his hands when it matters most.

I can’t mention this Iowa team without bringing up transfers Drew Thelwell and Seydou Traore. The Hawkeyes aren’t exactly a hotbed for transfers, but major credit to McCaffery and his staff for bringing in two studs that have really changed Iowa’s defense this season.

We can talk all day long about the good on this team, but there are several glaring issues the Hawkeyes have to fix if they want to contend for a spot in the Big Dance.

Rebounding has been an issue for some time now, and Iowa State exposed that weakness on Thursday, out rebounding Iowa 46-34. The Cyclones also scored 20 second-chance points, a factor that ultimately cost the Hawkeyes the game. To beat good teams, you have to be efficient on the glass, and Iowa wasn’t close on this night.

Another problem with this team is Payton Sandfort’s inconsistent shooting. The senior sharpshooter went a measly 3-of-10 from beyond the arc against Iowa State and is shooting at only a 31 percent clip from downtown this season. Some of those inconsistencies stem from a wrist injury, but Iowa will need Payton to break out soon. If he gets hot, watch out.

The Hawkeyes definitely let two crucial opportunities slip by the wayside, but they will have plenty more as the calendar flips to 2025. Utah, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan State are some of the many chances Iowa will have to boost its resume.

The bottom line here is that Iowa has shown that they can compete with good teams. Iowa State is a legitimate national championship contender, and I can easily see Michigan being near the top of the Big Ten at season’s end. That’s a great sign heading into January, but the Hawkeyes will have to figure out how to close out some of these games if they want to return to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the tough losses, I like the direction this team is going in. The future is bright in Iowa City.