Iowa men’s basketball tops Washington State, 76-66, with clutch defensive effort in Quad Cities Showdown

MOLINE, IL – It may not have been home for the Iowa men’s basketball team, but it felt like familiar territory an hour east of Iowa City at Vibrant Arena in the Quad Cities. With over 8,000 fans in attendance – a vast majority in black and gold – the crowd delivered the energy and went home happy as the Hawkeyes topped Washington State, 76-66, on Friday night for their fourth straight win of the season.

Iowa second-year center Owen Freeman celebrated his 20th birthday and led the team with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Senior forward Payton Sandfort followed close behind with 18 points, but struggled with his shot, connecting on only five of his 15 shots.

Washington State junior guard Nate Calmese led the opposition with 27 points, but totaled only two points, both on free throws over the final 10 minutes as the Hawkeyes pressured the Cougars down the stretch, turning a close game into a 10-point triumph by forcing seven turnovers in the second half and 18 total.

Despite shooting a season-low 41 percent from the floor and 32 percent from beyond the arc, the Hawkeyes forced even worse numbers from the Cougars who shot 39.4 percent from the floor and 17.9 percent from three.

“It’s important because we were in a ton of those games last year where we weren’t making shots that we were making,” Sandfort said in the postgame press conference. “Those are the games where you have to grind out with your defense, with your rebounding.”

Facing a three-point deficit out of the halftime tunnel, the Hawkeyes had spurts of momentum, but couldn’t take advantage. A ferocious Freeman one-handed alley-oop jam followed by a Sandfort triple gave Iowa a one-point advantage, but Calmese answered with an easy layup on the other end. Such a pattern continued throughout the second half – an Iowa bucket to get it back in contention immediately followed by a basket from Calmese.

With Calmese on the bench for a few minutes, Iowa managed only two points and faced a tie ballgame with 4:35 to go. Filling in for guard Brock Harding, who picked up foul trouble, backup guard Drew Thelwell scored the next eight Iowa points, including two go-ahead triples.

From there the Hawkeyes had their best stretch of basketball, embarking on an 8-0 run, forcing a turnover from Calmese and a 10-second violation with their press.

Washington State scored only one field goal over the final two minutes as the Quad Cities crowd grew louder with each passing second and Iowa free throw down the stretch. From a struggling first half emerged the Hawkeyes’ fourth and most impressive win of the season.

The Hawkeyes were outpaced early, grabbing only five rebounds to the Cougars’ 11 and found themselves trailing, 15-9, after the first eight minutes. Checking in off the bench, Seydou Traore turned heads with a highflying block, setting a 6-0 Iowa run. Freeman was a one-man show in the paint, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, including an emphatic putback dunk that gave the Hawkeyes the lead.

Freeman – who said back in October that he doesn’t swear – picked up a technical for the celebration, much to the displeasure to the thousands of Hawkeye faithful in the stands. Freeman finished the first half as Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder, despite sitting nine minutes due to foul trouble.

The technical foul gave the Cougars the momentum, as they quickly erased the Iowa lead with 12-3 run plagued by Hawkeye turnovers. Similar to their last game against South Dakota, the Hawkeyes finished the first half with 10 turnovers. The charity stripe wasn’t doing the team any favors either, as Iowa made only 6 of 13 free throws in the first half.

Despite the inefficiencies, Iowa took over in the final three minutes of the opening period, forcing six Washington State turnovers and taking a one-point lead with 1:17. Traore continued his impact on the defensive, snagging an errant pass and feeding Sandfort for a fast-break layup. After a timeout, Washington State answered on the ensuing possession with a triple to close the half on a 5-1 run to take a 36-33 advantage at the break.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes’ next game is a home matchup with Rider University on Nov. 19 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. Located in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, Rider competes in the MAAC and holds a 3-1 record, notching off three straight victories against San Diego, Coppin State, and Navy. The Broncos are led in scoring by senior guard T.J. Weeks Jr., who averages 16 per game.