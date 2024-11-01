The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Around the Big Ten | Power rankings, matchups ahead of a heated slate of Big Ten games

The Hawkeyes land in fifth before a rematch with Wisconsin on Saturday night.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor
November 1, 2024
Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan
Players and fans react to a touchdown by Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 40-14.

Power Rankings

  1. Oregon — Not what I was expecting, but the Ducks are No. 1 in the country for a reason.
  2. Penn State — Not that it’ll translate to any success in the postseason. It never does!
  3. Ohio State — A four-point win over Nebraska shows the Buckeyes’ vulnerability.
  4. Indiana — Only because they’re undefeated. Check the schedule — Mickey Mouse!
  5. Iowa — It wasn’t flawless, but I think it’s clear Brendan Sullivan is QB1.
  6. Illinois — We all expected the loss to Oregon, but let’s not lose hope here.
  7. Michigan — “They expect one of us in the wreckage, brother.”
  8. Nebraska — I was convinced the Cornhuskers had it in ’em, but this will do.
  9. Wisconsin — Luke Fickell has yet to recognize a football game is 60 minutes long.
  10. Minnesota — The Gophers give random teams a test. But 48 points on Maryland? What?
  11. USC — A win over LSU has to count for something, right? Right?
  12. Michigan State — Aidan Chiles has some upside, but it’s clear he’s still a rookie.
  13. Washington — Stop making Indiana look good!
  14. Maryland — This is where we start to drop off. Why does the Big Ten have 18 teams?
  15. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights are falling … FAST.
  16. UCLA — Stagnation. Nothing more to it.
  17. Northwestern — You had us in the first half! But man, this offense is awful.
  18. Purdue — 1-6, 0-4 … that’s what the Irish will do to you!

Matchups

Beaver Stadium: No. 4 Ohio State (6-1, 3-1) @ No. 3 Penn State (7-0, 4-0)

University Park, PA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -3.5 | O/U: 45.5

As I like to say, GAME OF THE WEEK! Wake up early, clear your hangover, and tune in — because Big Noon Kickoff is ruining our college football consumption experience. Should’ve been a night game.

Memorial Stadium: Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) @ No. 24 Illinois (6-2, 3-2)

Champaign, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: Minnesota -3 | O/U: 45.5

Seeing as I don’t ever want to go back to Minnesota, thanks to Mike Merrick, I actually enjoyed my time at Memorial Stadium. Great environment, good traditions, until some frat guy tried to take our football. He said something about Nico from Phi Psi?

Ross-Ade Stadium: Northwestern (3-5, 1-4) @ Purdue (1-6, 0-4)

West Lafayette, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: NW -1 | O/U: 46.5

Is this the worst game ever assembled in college football history? The crowd will look like a midseason White Sox game. 

Michigan Stadium: No. 1 Oregon (8-0, 5-0) @ Michigan (5-3, 3-2)

Ann Arbor, MI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Oregon -14.5 | O/U: 45.5

And as I like to say here, SLEEPER GAME OF THE WEEK. The Ducks aren’t bulletproof, and the Big House is certainly going to show out for a game like this. 

Spartan Stadium: No. 13 Indiana (8-0, 5-0) @ Michigan State (4-4, 2-3)

East Lansing, MI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: IU -8 | O/U: 51.5

Can I rant here for a second? Indiana has the easiest schedule of all the top 15 teams. And here we go again, the Hoosiers off to look like greatness against a bottom-tier team. Like bottom feeders.

Memorial Stadium: UCLA (2-5, 1-4) @ Nebraska (5-3, 2-3)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: NEB -6 | O/U: 39.5

Yeah, I made the trip to Lincoln once. I enjoyed it as much as I could, but I can’t imagine coming from sunny Los Angeles to good ol’ Nebraska. Morale will be low, folks.

Kinnick Stadium: Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) @ Iowa (5-3, 3-2)

Iowa City, IA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: IOWA -3 | O/U: 41

Duke and North Carolina, Hamilton and Burr, Kirk Ferentz and a definitive answer about his quarterback — rivalries that stand the test of time. Maybe we’ll get that definitive answer this weekend … with Brendan Sullivan as QB1?

Husky Stadium: USC (4-4, 2-4) @ Washington (4-4, 2-3)

Seattle, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: USC -2.5 | O/U: 55.5

Ah, yes, the battle of the has-beens. An offense seriously missing Caleb Williams against an air raid offense quite literally bombing its season away. I guess Oregon’s the only Pac-12 addition to survive the jump.

