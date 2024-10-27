Iowa City Police searching for missing teenager

The Iowa City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Damiyah Thompson was last seen Saturday around 3:30 pm, leaving a residence on the 600 block of South Dubuque St., according to a release by the Iowa City Police Department. She left on foot in an unknown direction and was reported missing Sunday.

Related: Missing Iowa City child found in Indiana

Thompson was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants with animals printed on them at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.