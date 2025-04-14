North Liberty seeks to bolster community with new $100 million Urban Central District

With a population of more than 20,000 residents, the city of North Liberty has continued to boom in recent years.

Almost 20 minutes north of Iowa City, the suburb of North Liberty — and a part of the metro — has experienced a steady influx of developments, projects, and growth in citizens.

Last month, University of Iowa Health Care announced that its North Liberty location will be opening at the end of April, bringing in many patients, doctors, and staff.

The North Liberty Community Food Pantry also began expanding by constructing a new $4 million facility in October of 2024 to further sustain the community.

Then, in 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau reported a 4.2 percent increase in North Liberty’s population since 2020.

Now, the city will continue to expand, as the North Liberty City Council is moving forward with a redevelopment project that has been in progress for years.

According to documents from a council meeting on March 25, the city of North Liberty is aiming to create a “reinvestment district facilitating a vibrant, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use district that builds community identity and attracts additional shopping, dining, entertainment, and housing options in a central core of North Liberty.”

The project, known as the Urban Central District, will be designed and developed by the Lion Development Group — a North Liberty-based, full-service real estate company.

The Urban Central District will span over 20 acres and contain around 65,000 square feet of commercial space and 350 residential units.

However, before the project can fully begin, the lands need to be prepared for development.

Meeting documents state that “a portion of the property is in a flood zone, drainage from the Liberty Centre pond flows through the site, and a significant amount of fill will be required.” In addition, around 80,000 square feet of existing buildings will need to be removed and relocated.

The flood avoidance process will cost over $25 million with the total construction costs reaching over $100 million, according to the council’s meeting documents.

Moving forward, the city of North Liberty recently approved a request for a $20 million up-front investment from the Lion Development Group to begin construction shortly.

Planning Director of North Liberty Ryan Rusnak is optimistic about the project’s potential to catalyze further reinvestment and create a more urban environment.

“We surveyed our community a couple years ago, and one of the things that was something that [residents] wanted to see was more of the downtown we really don’t have,” Rusnak said.

Significant community projects, including a new city hall, police station, and fire department renovations, surround the Urban Central District. This additional project will also redevelop an outdated commercial or industrial area in the central heart of the city.

Rusnak said the project will boost the city’s economy by attracting new businesses and creating a healthy commercial corridor while also spurring other economic activities, especially with the residential density planned for the area.

Additionally, the project is expected to enhance community engagement and social interaction, making the area more vibrant and inviting.

“Our primary goal is an economic development project that fits more in the character of our community,” Rusnak said. “And when you start to have a cluster of people like that in one location, I think it creates a demand for those types of commercial services.”

Rusnak said the Urban Central District project is still evolving with ongoing design and site planning efforts.

“The city plays a primary role in the design of how things come together, but it’s just been interesting and fun to see how the site plans, buildings, and things like that continue to evolve,” Rusnak said. “We think that when this is successful, it’ll be a catalyst for further reinvestment.”

North Liberty’s City Administrator Ryan Heiar said the economic impact of the Urban Central District will help alleviate the housing shortage in the region and state.

“This should impact [the housing shortage] as well as a larger regional capacity, and we’re hoping to see some significant reinvestment in the original part of North Liberty,” Heiar said.

RELATED: North Liberty City Hall settles into central, permanent location

Heiar said the funding of the project contains the $20 million incentive from the city, with the remaining costs being covered by the Lion Development Group and its investors and banks. The idea is also that future property tax generated by the development will repay the city’s investment.

Heiar echoed the importance of community engagement with the Urban Central District providing connections to the community center, public plaza, and parks to do so.

“I’ve heard from people who are pretty excited to see some reinvestment in the area,” Heiar said. “Of course, when we mention new restaurants, a lot of times, community members get excited about that.”

As plans further develop, Heiar hopes the city will finalize an agreement with the developer by May, which will allow construction to start quickly.

North Liberty Mayor Chris Hoffman added on the fact that the development is still in its early stages, with the current focus being on financial planning and collaboration between the city and developers.

“The plan is to take an area of our community that for decades has been underdeveloped and turn it into an area of the community that can really become a jewel and really fit in nicely with what we’ve been able to do in the community in all directions,” Hoffman said.

In addition, Hoffman emphasized the importance of community connectivity rather than specific businesses or housing units.

Nonetheless, the new district is expected to positively impact local businesses, the economy, and population growth.

“I’m excited as the mayor of this city, and I think our community will really benefit from this in years to come,” Hoffman said.