Three individuals arrested in alleged assault of Iowa City man

Three individuals were arrested by Iowa City Police for an alleged assault of a 63-year-old man early Sunday morning.

According to criminal complaints, the three individuals, Braden Jordan, Pierce Horak, and Treighton McGlothlin, all between 20 and 21 years of age, allegedly committed the assault in the area of Clinton Street and Lafayette Street around 5 a.m.

The victim identified the defendants on the scene. Allegedly, the defendants, who smelled of alcohol and wore bar wristbands, yelled at the victim before striking and knocking him to the ground.

The complaint read that the victim suffered injuries to his head and leg with a large, bloody goose egg developing on his head. The victim lost consciousness, according to the victim’s statement.

The defendants are charged with aggravated misdemeanors for the assault with intent of an older individual, first offense, which in Iowa can result in up to one year in county jail and fines amounting to no more than $1,000.

Horak and McGlothlin are also charged with public intoxication, and McGlothlin is additionally accused of owning a fictitious ID. McGlothlin refused the initial preliminary breath test, according to the criminal complaint.

McGlothlin, Horak, and Jordan are being held by the Iowa City Police Department.