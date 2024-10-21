Missing Iowa City child found in Indiana

An Iowa City 11-year-old who was reported missing was found in Indiana early Monday morning. The child was reported missing on Sunday.

The child was found with Ronique Pittman, 36, of North Carolina. She is the parent of the child but had lost custody in 2022, according to the criminal complaint submitted by Iowa City police.

The complaint states Pittman told the child’s father she was planning to go to North Carolina with the child. Indiana State Patrol were contacted by an Iowa City police detective at 2 a.m. about the abduction.

Indiana Police found the child off Lafayette Rd. near Interstate 65 in a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix parked at a gas station around 2:39 a.m., according to a press release from Indiana police. The Indiana State Patrol discovered two adults in the car.

Pittman is now charged in Johnson County with violating a custodial order by a relative. She was taken into custody in Indianapolis on an Iowa warrant. The child was taken to the Indiana State Police Post and turned over to the Department of Child Services to be reunited with their custodial parent.