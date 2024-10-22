Student’s Guide to Last-minute Halloween Costumes.

As someone who loves Halloween, but delays shopping until the very week of festivities, I know a thing or two about last-minute costumes.

If you want to celebrate the holiday but do not have a costume, then look no further. These last-minute costumes can be sourced from your very own closet or picked up from a quick run to Ragstock.

Princess and The Pea

If you have a pajama set on hand, this adorable and comfy costume only requires one prop. Put together your favorite sleep set, throw on some slippers, an eye mask, and perhaps a robe if you’re feeling especially wild.

That only leaves one key addition to the costume: the pea. However, a plush pea is not as hard as one might think to get a hold of. Walmart and Barnes & Noble carry them in-store for those who do not want to test the fates with an Amazon order. This is a unique costume that will keep you cozy on a frigid fall night.

Beanie Baby

Already planning on dressing up as an animal this Halloween? Pin a stuffed animal tag to the front of your top to give it the unique twist your costume was missing.

Whether it be a cat, bunny, or whatever animal you conjure, adding a plushie tag will give your costume an elevated and creative element.

Carebear

With a monochrome outfit and a bear-eared headband, you can be your favorite childhood cartoon! A quick run to Ragstock before your function and you can grab the key element of your costume in minutes.

Pair with an outfit that matches from head to toe and it will tie this adorable costume together like that!

Marie Antoinette

Do you have a corset top and a white skirt? If you said yes to both of these, you are halfway finished.

Tie this together with a tiara and a curled updo and you will look like a French aristocrat in seconds. Optional little details to elevate the costume can be knee-high stockings, a paper fan, lace gloves, and pearl jewelry. The more accessories the better!