From frights to delights: Iowa City’s Halloween happenings

The leaves are transitioning into a kaleidoscope of fiery reds, warm oranges, and crisp yellows, and Iowa City is transforming into a canvas of autumnal charm. From fall festivities to delightful displays of the macabre, there is something for everyone this Halloween season. This list explores it all, and whether you’re looking for phantasmal ponderings or mindless mischief, we are here to help you find your fix!

1.) Rocky Horror Picture show at the Englert: On Oct. 26, the Englert will abandon all air of propriety for their annual midnight showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” For a mix of raunchy fun and nostalgia, embrace the campy glamor of this cult classic film. Don your favorite pair of fishnets and prepare for a wonderfully weird night filled with singing, dancing, and, if you’re lucky, a few “virgin” rituals.

2.) Nosfuratu scored to RadioHead at Film Scene: Contemporary meets classic in this unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” showing at Film Scene. Max Schreck’s gaunt face and spidery movements paired with the haunting melodies of Radiohead’s “Amnesiac” and “Kid A” creates a uniquely cinematic and evocative experience for any movie or music lover.

3.) Scream Acres Park: Navigate terrifying twists and turns as trained scream actors deliver heart-pounding scares. Bloomsbury Farm features three indoor haunted attractions and a haunted corn maze. Enter if you dare.

4.) Wilson’s Orchard & Farm: For fun for all ages, head over to Willson’s Orchard to enjoy some picturesque fall activities and grab some locally produced goods. Take a hayride down to their orchard, and pick out your perfect pumpkin to carve.

5.) Halloween therapy in the woods: This unconventional event fuses Halloween with Samhain, a Gaelic festival marking the end of the harvest season. Join a “forest bathing” experience at Oakland Cemetary — no swimsuit required. Just bring water and bug spray as you embark on what is described as a “transformative journey through the delicate balance between life and death.”

6.) Profs and Pints – Why bother with applications and tuition fees when you can enjoy higher education with a side of cocktails? Head over to the Graduate on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m., where University of Iowa Professor Waltraud Maierhofer will be presenting “The Hunted Witch,” a lecture diving into the history of witchcraft and witch hunts in Europe and New England.

7.) The Golden Beaker Pet Costume Contest – Show off your furry friends in the Golden Beaker pet costume contest. The Golden Beaker, a nonprofit organization aimed at providing low-income students with access to high-quality STEM education, is inviting all community members to help them fundraise by hosting a costume contest. Spend the day pampering your pet for a good cause.

8.) Halloween at the Farmers Market – Don’t miss the final Iowa City Farmers Market of the season at the Chauncey Swan Parking Garage – this time with a twist. Halloween at the Farmers Market is a free event this Saturday, Oct. 26, featuring fun for the whole family. The event will include pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treating at the vendor tables, and a kids and parents costume parade beginning at 10 a.m.