Halfway through the season, Iowa football has found cohesion

A 40-point outburst in Week 1. Another in Week 7.

From just glancing at the box score, it appears as if the Iowa football team hasn’t changed much. In both its season opener and most recent game, Iowa scored at least four offensive touchdowns, two field goals, and two forced turnovers in front of a raucous Kinnick Stadium. Yet the Hawkeyes’ 40-16 dismantling of Washington on Oct. 12 was far from a reflection of its 40-0 victory over Illinois State back in August.

For Iowa left tackle Mason Richman, the triumph served as the measuring stick for just how far the Hawkeyes have progressed this season. In their previous games, the Hawkeyes weren’t as aggressive. They weren’t stepping up to the moment. After the defeat of the Huskies, he knows what to expect.

“Those are 40 points in two different ways,” he said. “As a team, I think we’re clicking more on cohesiveness. When we need a big stop, the defense is getting a big stop. When we need a touchdown, the offense is getting a touchdown.

“So really proud of our guys, how we’ve really come together and gotten better as the year has gone along. That was the first complete game we’ve played all year.”

From a team that’s been defined as inconsistent and stuck with a “tale of two halves” label, the Hawkeyes reversed those stigmas against Washington, last year’s national runner-up that was coming off an upset of then-No. 10 Michigan. After not scoring more than 10 points in each half of its previous five games, Iowa did so against Washington, capitalizing on opportunity and demonstrating head coach Kirk Ferentz’s often-heralded complementary football.

Scoring 23 points off turnovers – the most it has this season – Iowa started all but two of its 11 drives against Washington past the Hawkeyes’ 30-yard-line. The same couldn’t be said for the Huskies, who were pinned behind their 30 all 10 times they got the ball.

“That makes our job a lot easier when we don’t have to travel 30 yards to get into enemy territory,” Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara said. “It allows us to be more aggressive, and really that’s the momentum and pace that we’re able to play with when we’re able to use the momentum of the defense and get off the ball like we do.”

Iowa shifts into the latter half of its schedule at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. A confident run-first offense aims to improve what’s been a developing scheme under new coordinator Tim Lester, while a united defense looks to engage its talent and stay disciplined in the details.

Encouraged to encore

It’s fair to say Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson infused life into the Hawkeye offense as soon as he hit the turf. After missing the first half of the battle against Illinois State due to a team-imposed suspension, the junior tied what had been the Hawkeyes’ longest rushing attempt of the day with a 12-yard scamper on his second touch before rattling off a 64-yard score – the first of his 13 touchdowns this season.

Johnson’s 119 rushing yards that day was greater than the team’s total on the ground over the first 30 minutes against the Redbirds. In that first half, the Hawkeyes mustered only six points and were hampered by five offensive penalties. While Iowa fans were most likely frustrated by the miscues and lack of production, Lester strolled into the halftime locker room with an air of conviction.

“He just comes in smiling, a huge smile,” Iowa center Logan Jones remembered. “We’re not playing the way we’re supposed to but he knows what’s out there for us. Next thing you know we drop 40 points. He always has so much energy and positivity to him.”

Fueled by Lester’s encouragement, the Hawkeyes had 168 rushing yards in the second half and have continued to find success in the ground game this season. Averaging 222.8 yards per game, Iowa ranks first in the Big Ten and 12th in the FBS.

For Jones, Johnson’s No. 2 jersey zipping past defenders and fading away towards the end zone is a welcoming sight and an indicator of the offense’s explosive potential.

“Just seeing how many big runs we can get, I mean, it’s just encouraging, you see that, and it’s, like, ‘Let’s go do that again,’” Jones said. “It’s such a good feeling and a rush … It definitely gives us some encouragement.”

While Iowa’s rushing game has been consistent, the passing game hasn’t matched its Week 1 performance. After completing 21 passes for 251 yards against Illinois State, McNamara hasn’t surpassed more than 20 completions or 200 yards since. Similarly, after tossing for three touchdowns against the Redbirds, the fifth-year senior didn’t add any more until the Washington game.

This lull can be attributed to a variety of factors, such as superior opponents like Ohio State providing a potent pass rush and an inexperienced wide receiver room looking to find its footing. Heading into the season, only three Iowa wide receivers – Kaleb Brown, Seth Anderson, and transfer Jacob Gill – had caught a collegiate pass.

Having spent three seasons at another Power Four school in Northwestern, Gill has taken the reins, with a team-high 169 receiving yards on 16 receptions. For Ferentz, Gill wasn’t a household name with the Wildcats – amassing 16 catches during his time in Evanston – but has earned respect with the Hawkeyes.

Ferentz pointed to one of Johnson’s touchdown runs against Minnesota in Week 4. The Hawkeyes and Gophers were tied at 14 with less than six minutes remaining and Johnson took McNamara’s handoff up the left side. Minnesota defensive back Darius Green recognized the play and crashed toward the line of scrimmage, looking for a crucial stop.

Gill, the only receiver on that side of the ball, ran toward Green and knocked him away from Johnson before making another block on Minnesota linebacker Devon Williams, sending the Gopher into the turf as Johnson broke free for his third score of the evening.

“He’s tremendously attentive and very detailed in his work and preparation,” Ferentz said of Gill. “There’s dirty work that maybe some players don’t want to do. He’s willing to do it.”

While Brown is no longer with the team after announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal, Anderson is healthy and logged his first catch of the season against the Huskies – a 27-yard grab against man coverage on third down.

While Reece Vander Zee hasn’t quite reproduced his head-turning performance in Week 1, the true freshman has logged at least one catch in every game. Filling in for Brown on the depth chart, redshirt freshman Dayton Howard saw increased action against Washington and scored his first career touchdown on his first collegiate catch.

Richman said Iowa’s wideouts have been steadily improving this season. McNamara agreed, adding the group had its best week of practice before the game against the Huskies.

“I think the pace that they’re playing with … for us to be able to make plays dynamically and for us to convert on the third downs that we’re doing. It’s huge for our offense,” the quarterback said.

Outside of the growth of its receivers, Iowa’s passing game has been aided by play action, wherein McNamara fakes a handoff to Johnson before dropping back to throw. Three of his four passing touchdowns have come via that tactic.

In terms of red zone offense, Iowa is tied with Colorado for 43rd in the FBS, scoring on 89.5 percent of its trips. Against Iowa State, the Hawkeyes’ struggles in the red zone proved costly, as they scored only one touchdown and two field goals when inside the 5-yard line in what would become a 20-19 heartbreaker to the Cyclones.

After that game, backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan has been under center whenever Iowa gets inside the 10-yard line. The Northwestern transfer has been consistent until the game against Washington, where he nearly fumbled the ball on an ill-advised backward pass on third-and-goal.

In the red zone, each triumph and error is magnified, but the Hawkeyes are no stranger to the details. For Jones, while the adjustment to Lester’s offense hasn’t been immediate, the team is making progress, most evidenced in the nuances of the scheme.

“You can just see, whether it be the timing of the quarterbacks and wide receivers, where [the ball’s] going to hit on outside zone, inside zone, like, just these little things that you might think don’t matter but they do, we’re just continuing to get better at those little things,” Jones said.

Embracing trial by fire

For defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s unit, the details are what prevent explosive plays, an issue that has plagued the team this season but has been fading as of late.

After the shutout against Illinois State, the Iowa defense appeared set for another dominant season, having returned multiple key pieces like linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson and defensive backs Jermari Harris and Sebastian Castro. Based on points and yards allowed per game, this year’s edition has been on par, conceding 17.6 points and 316 yards per game.

However, while the defense has still been impressive, it’s also been battling a bad habit of big plays. Just one week after allowing only one play of more than 20 yards to Illinois State, the Hawkeyes became susceptible to chunk plays that allow their opponents to score in a blink of an eye. Against Iowa State, Cyclone receiver Jaylin Noel broke free over the middle and walked untouched into the end zone after a 75-yard touchdown catch.

One week later, Troy wideout Devonte Ross continued this concerning pattern with two 60-plus-yard touchdown grabs, each on a double move down the left sideline.

Against Minnesota, the Hawkeyes didn’t allow any big scoring plays but conceded two 28-yard receptions, one of which came on third down and put the Gophers in the red zone, continuing what would become a touchdown drive. Even after the bye week, Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith beat two Hawkeye defenders in coverage for a 53-yard catch.

During his press conference during the bye week, Parker explained that while sometimes getting beat in man coverage is inevitable, players still have to be in the right leverage to compete with whatever an opposing quarterback may throw their way.

“Everything is about detail,” he said. “Are you deep enough on the snap of the ball? Are you reading the quarterback?”

Harris agreed with this assessment, adding that communication is also a top priority, specifically when the opposing team goes into motion or brings in a new route concept. The cornerback explained how the defense strives to make talking the norm, whether that be on the practice field or the locker room.

From Jackson’s perspective, communication shouldn’t just be relayed from safeties or linebackers who have better vantage points of the field, but from everyone. The trick is just staying on the same page.

“At practice, our coaches put us in stressful situations where we got to make different calls and try to align fast and all that stuff,” he said. “That’s what it all really boils down to.”

This trial-by-fire approach seems to have paid off, as Iowa only allowed two plays of more than 20 yards against Washington. The plays came on two separate drives, both of which ended in turnovers.

The only point of roster fluctuation has been at the second quarterback spot besides Harris. Third-year TJ Hall held the starting spot until Week 4 when he was replaced by second-year Deshaun Lee, who started six games last season. Young defensive backs Koen Entringer and Zach Lutmer have also seen time in the secondary.

“I think they’re just continually getting better,” Harris said of Iowa’s young defensive backs. “I actually just told them, ‘I feel like we’re getting better every day and we’re getting close to where we need to be, but we’re going to try to be as perfect as possible.”

Jackson echoed this sentiment, saying this year’s defense has “no complacency.” A prime example came late in the game against Washington with Iowa up multiple scores. Lutmer tackled Husky backup quarterback Demond Williams Jr. at the one-yard line. On the next play, backup linebacker Jaxon Rexwroth broke through the line of scrimmage for a one-yard loss.

“That’s a testament to the energy, the mindset, the attitude this team has,” defensive lineman Aaron Graves said. “Even if we’re up by 25, we don’t care.”

Equipped with a number of sixth-year seniors, the culture of this year’s defense remains strong. Perfection is the ultimate goal but continual growth is necessary. For Higgins, this collective desire among the unit’s leadership makes a difference.

“It’s easy to lead a group like that, who want it just as bad as me, who are locked in, who are committed to the game just like me,” he said. “So when you have a defense like that, it’s pretty easy.”

With six games remaining on the schedule, all against Big Ten foes, the Hawkeyes are at the doorstep to getting into the conversation for not necessarily a playoff spot, but a double-digit win season and a premier bowl game victory. Twenty years ago, the Hawkeyes were 4-2 after six games.

Starting with a road triumph over Penn State, that 2004 Iowa team ran the table the rest of the regular season and topped then-No. 12 LSU in the Orange Bowl – a game whose Hail Mary ending remains etched in Hawkeye folklore. Members of that squad were present for Iowa’s game against Washington, and Ferentz, the architect behind each team, knows what it takes to repeat such success.

“Overall, we’re making strides, and we still got room to go,” he said. “That’s the best part about right now, we’re still at the halfway mark, and our whole team can get better if we keep our eyes where they need to be.”