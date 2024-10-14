Three takeaways from Iowa field hockey’s defeats to Indiana and Monmouth

The Iowa field hockey team dropped a pair of 2-1 overtime losses to Indiana and Monmouth this past weekend at Grant Field in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes have now dropped three consecutive games and now sit at 6-6 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play.

Here are three takeaways from the disappointing weekend:

Magnotta bounces back

After giving up five goals to Maryland, head coach Lisa Cellucci needed a bounce-back performance from veteran goaltender Mia Magnotta.

The third-year did just that last weekend, allowing only four goals on 14 shots on goal through both games.

Magnotta was pressured for most of the contest against Indiana, facing six shots on net, but held her ground, allowing just two goals and recording four saves in the 2-1 loss.

Magnotta performed even better against Monmouth on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawks pressured Iowa throughout the contest, outshooting the Hawkeyes 9-7 and drawing four penalty corners. Despite the pressure, Magnotta notched eight saves and allowed just one goal, a positive sign moving forward.

Offense can’t find a rhythm

Iowa’s offense has been a work in progress for much of the 2024 campaign, ranking near the bottom of the Big Ten in goals, assists, and shots on goal.

The Hawkeyes were held to just two goals against Indiana and Monmouth, combining for 12 shots and forcing just seven penalty corners.

A big reason for the lack of production has been the performance of second-year Dionne van Aalsum. After leading the NCAA in goals during her freshman season, van Aalsum hasn’t had the same level of success in 2024, scoring just five goals in 12 games for Iowa.

For Iowa’s offense to bounce back and increase their overall production, Cellucci and her staff will need to develop even more plays to help van Aalsum recapture her magic from 2023.

Defense returns to their old ways

Iowa put together their worst defensive performance against No. 5 Maryland on Oct. 6, giving up five goals, the second most they have allowed all season.

But this weekend was different, as the Hawkeyes got back to the basics and returned to their old ways, allowing only four goals combined this weekend. Despite losing both games, Iowa ranks fifth in the conference in total goals allowed with 17 through 12 contests.

The Hawkeyes have struggled to score this season, but they will consistently be a tough out in the Big Ten with their strong defense.

Up Next

Iowa finishes up its six-game home stand next weekend on Oct. 18 and 20 with matchups against UC Davis and California. The games start at 3:00 p.m. and noon, respectively, with live-streams found on Big Ten Plus.