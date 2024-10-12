Iowa women’s basketball lands commitment from 2025 four-star center Layla Hays

The Iowa women’s basketball team landed a big commitment on Saturday, as center Layla Hays became the first recruiting commit for new head coach Jan Jensen.

Hays made her announcement via a joint Instagram post along with SportsCenter NEXT, an ESPN high school page. The post featured Hays in an Iowa jersey, identifying the athlete as No. 68 in the top 100 female players for the class of 2025.

Hailing from Wasilla, Alaska, Hays led Wasilla High School to a state title in March 2024, averaging 16.2 points per game in a junior season that saw the post playing on a broken foot in the postseason.

Despite Alaska’s apparent lack of presence in the world of college sports, Hays is a major name that garnered offers from over 25 schools, including Duke, North Carolina, and Big Ten foes Illinois, Nebraska, and Washington.

247 Sports Director of Scouting Brandon Clay wrote in a scouting report on the website that Hays is separated from others in terms of her size and skill as an athlete.

“Hays’ ability to finish at the rim and then protect it on the other end sets her apart from most of her peers nationally,” Clay said. “Very few players possess her size and physical gifts at this stage. Hays should be able to provide quality minutes similar to what Addison O’Grady has done for Iowa.”