Press Box Banter | ‘We were kind of left behind:’ How the Iowa women’s club rugby team became a forgotten contact sport

In order to compete in an All-Star competition this past summer in Austin, Texas, Alia Springer had to ask for outside funding and donations. As a member of a club sport, Springer and her teammates do not receive funding from the public institution — they raise their funds entirely on their own.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest. This week, Press Box Banter hosts are joined by Iowa women’s rugby club team captain Alia Springer. Springer leads a club that is ranked No. 10 in the nation.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan and Chris Meglio and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on October 1.