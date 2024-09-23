Iowa men’s golf notebook | Hawkeyes impress with third-place finish in Purdue Fall Invitational

The Iowa men’s golf team traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, for its second weekend of fall tournament action at the Purdue Fall Invitational over the weekend. The event featured three rounds of play over the course of a two-day span from Sept 22-23. Big Ten rival Purdue hosted the 15-team event, which featured the likes of Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois State, and Butler vying for the title.

The Hawkeyes finished in third place with a combined team score of 870 – six strokes over par behind Indiana and Miami (OH).

Iowa’s roster included Northern Colorado transfer Gage Messingham, second-years Noah Kent and Max Tjoa, fifth-year Josh Lundmark, and first-year Chance Rinkol.

The Hawkeyes totaled a score of 584 in round one – eight strokes over par and landing them in fifth place. Second-year standout Kent led Iowa with a 142 in the first, ranking him in fourth place on the individual leaderboard.

Following a strong showing in the second round, the Hawkeyes looked to carry the momentum into the final day of action. They did just that, catapulting into the top-three with a round score of 286 – two strokes under par.

Kent, Messingham, and Tjoa all placed in the top-25 for the second consecutive tournament, marking the first time since the 2023 ANF Fall Classic that the program has done so.

Kent closed out the event in 13th place after going two-over in the final round, while Tjoa tied his career-low with a steller score of 69 – three strokes under par and earning him a tie 24th place with teammate Messingham.

First-year Rinkol, the lone freshman, tied for 28th with a final score of 220 – four strokes over par. Lundmark finished with a disappointing total event score of 227, landing him in a tie for 50th.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will return to the state of Indiana on Oct 6-7, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Intercollegiate Tournament in South Bend. The event will be hosted by The University of Notre Dame and will be played at Warren Golf Course.