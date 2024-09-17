Point/Counterpoint | Should Brendan Sullivan take over as Iowa football’s starting quarterback?

Yes

It’s unfortunate that we have to have this discussion so early in the season, but after seeing Cade McNamara’s first three games, Brendan Sullivan deserves a chance to prove himself as the starting quarterback.

McNamara was outstanding in the second half against Illinois State after a shaky first half, but he couldn’t carry his performance into the Cy-Hawk game, throwing for only 99 yards and two interceptions.

Though one of the picks came on the game’s final play, McNamara’s first interception of the contest completely changed the direction of the game. The Hawkeyes were leading, 13-0, with the ball at Iowa State’s 40-yard line, but McNamara forced a pass into heavy coverage on first down, giving the ball right back to the Cyclones.

Iowa State responded by driving straight down the field for a touchdown to cut the lead down to six, and the game turned from there.

Now, I understand that Sullivan transferred into the program just a few months ago, but his mobility and throwing accuracy is something that Iowa desperately needs if it still wants to make a run to the College Football Playoff.

However, considering how Iowa looked against Troy, that might still be up in the air.

Sullivan also has some solid tape on film from his final season at Northwestern, including a stellar showing against Maryland where he threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

McNamara did have talent and veteran experience to be a solid starting quarterback in this league, but his inconsistent play has consistently hampered the Hawkeyes in crucial games.

Prior to facing Iowa, Troy was 0-2 and got blasted by 21 points last weekend with a young, inexperienced roster. The Hawkeyes may not have played to their full potential against Troy — considering the 10-14 score with Iowa down at halftime — but if they are able to blow out the Minnesota Gophers, Sullivan absolutely needs to see plenty of snaps in the second half.

Maybe Sullivan isn’t the answer after all, but you brought the guy in for a reason.

Iowa needs to maximize his skills and give its hungry fanbase a sliver of hope before it’s too late.

No

A quarterback threw 21-of-31 for 251 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and no sacks in a 40-0 win. Tell me — is that a starting quarterback to you?

Those are Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara’s stats in the season-opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31. You don’t bench a guy who did that last week.

And yes, I’m not ignorant. I know McNamara struggled against Iowa State the next weekend, making the wrong reads or missing them entirely. But it’s barely September, and everyone is panicking about the quarterback situation.

This always happens. Fans look to the extreme when things go poorly. They were calling for the firing of head coach Kirk Ferentz last season — in which Iowa won 10 games with an atrocious offense.

However, don’t trick yourself into thinking this team has a shot in the College Football Playoff. Those hopes have been dashed with the Iowa State loss. The schedule is too easy to make any serious movement happen.

Back to my point: In the first game, the second half proved this offense can really produce when things click. And, with all due respect, it’s not like McNamara is a Brock Purdy, blessed with some of the top national receivers. That was McNamara himself who made that happen against the Redbirds.

Maybe it is Ferentz’s fault. When he was suspended against Illinois State, acting head coach Seth Wallace evidently gave offensive coordinator Tim Lester a heck of a lot of leeway.

When Ferentz was back, the offense stalled like it did last year. In logical reasoning, we call that “no cause, no effect.”

Either way, transfer quarterback Brendan Sullivan should not get the nod until this offense really looks dire. Last year? No question — I’d have thrown him in there in a heartbeat. This year? Not yet.

McNamara is a Big Ten Champion. He’s led great teams on the biggest of stages. Healthy and comfortable, he proved two weeks ago he’s a threat.

Let’s not forget, although McNamara is mainly responsible for the Iowa State loss everyone is still dwelling on, the Iowa defense gave up some serious lapses at the end of that game that were equally as costly.

It’s a team game. Just because McNamara is the most visible doesn’t mean he’s the problem. Yet.