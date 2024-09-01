The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa cross country teams earn podium finishes in season opener

The women’s squad took second while the men captured third on their home course.
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
September 1, 2024
John Charlson
University of Iowa runner Miriam Sandeen runs the 4K race during the Hawkeye Invite at Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Sandeen achieved a new personal best with a time of 14:20.4 and came in fourth overall for the women’s team.

Hawkeye fourth-year distance runner Miriam Sandeen led the Iowa women’s cross country squad to a second-place finish in their season opener on Friday. Sandeen finished in 14:20.4, a personal record, in the 4,000-meter race. 

The Iowa cross country program hosted Bradley, Illinois State, Iowa Central, and Iowa Western at the Hawkeye Invite on Aug. 30. The women competed in the 4,000-meter race, and the men followed, racing 6,000 meters.

“[Sandeen] ran really well, and we need her to run well all season,” Iowa distance coach Randy Hasenbank said. “She had a really strong finish to her track season, and she’s going to be somebody who’s up there in that front part of the races.”

Close behind Sandeen were first-year Elena Torres in fifth and fifth-year Amber Aesoph in seventh. Third-year Rowan Boulter recorded a personal best of 14:41.5 and finished 11th. 

One place behind Boulter, first-year Marissa Long rounded out the scoring Hawkeye team members. The squad finished second with 39 points. Bradley finished first with a score of 23.

On the men’s side, fourth-year Will Ryan led the charge. Ryan finished 10th with a time of 18:24.8. 

Five seconds later, first-year Kyle Montgomery crossed the line. Next was fellow first-year Ethan Eichhorn, coming in 16th during his first race as a Hawkeye.

“Our freshman class for both the men’s and women’s has a lot of talent, and they are going to contribute immediately, and they did so here today,” Hasenbank said.

Veteran third-years Miles Sheppard and Carson Houg finished out the scoresheets for Iowa. The team tallied 75 points, putting the Hawkeyes in third overall.

Bradley and Iowa Western Community College totaled a better collection of points than the Hawkeyes with 31 and 46, respectively.

Looking ahead

The Hawkeye runners will take a week off of competition before hitting the course again on Sept. 13. 

There, the Black and Gold will head to Champaign, Illinois, for the Big Ten Preview.  

