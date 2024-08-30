On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 1 games

Illinois State @ No. 25 Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (0-0): Iowa – Sorry Jake, your football team isn’t Normal. It’s bad.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa – Reminiscent of a deep shot to Seth to kick things off.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa – Big opportunity for the new-look offense to prove itself

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (0-0): Iowa – Kirk Ferentz’s absence won’t hinder the outcome of this game.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (0-0): Iowa – A middle-of-the-pack team in the MVC, the defense alone could win this game for Iowa (and it will).

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (0-0): Iowa – New offense, no Kirk Ferentz. Lot of stories for what should be an easy win.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (0-0): Iowa – No Kirk? New offense? No problem.

No. 14 Clemson @ No. 1 Georgia

McGowan: Georgia – Petitioning my dog Millie as the next Uga.

Votzmeyer: Georgia – Hate to admit it but it’s true.

Schultz: Georgia – Georgia is a dynasty in the making.

Meglio: Georgia – The start of Carson Beck’s Heisman campaign.

Reisetter: Georgia – One of the best teams in the country left out of the CFP last year; they are hungry, so don’t expect them to slip up this early, even against a talented Clemson squad.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – ​​One of the fun games of the weekend.

Brummond: Georgia – Clemson rebounds this season, but it won’t knock off Georgia.

No. 8 Penn State @ West Virginia

McGowan: Penn State – There’s not a bad song about West Virginia, though.

Votzmeyer: Penn State – [Redacted]

Schultz: West Virginia – Mountaineers are hungry for an upset and get it done at home.

Meglio: Penn State – The Nittany Lions’ defense will overmatch the Mountaineers.

Reisetter: West Virginia – We already saw one big upset last weekend, and we open up with a historic rivalry this weekend. College football is back, baby!

Bohnenkamp: Penn State – Nittany Lions win on the road against an old rival.

Brummond: Penn State – The Nittany Lions look like a real playoff contender.

No. 19 Miami @ Florida

McGowan: Florida – ​​Queue some Tom Petty for the clubs Saturday night. Sign me up

Votzmeyer: Miami – Two of the greatest felon-producing programs of all time.

Schultz: Florida – Gators will find a way to get it done in front of the home fans.

Meglio: Miami – My forecast says there will be a hurricane in Gainesville this Saturday.

Reisetter: Miami –Numerous transfers to Miami this summer have made them a hot ticket for a spot in the CFP. Let’s see if all the preseason hype is for real.

Bohnenkamp: Florida – A game that kind of flies under the radar for an opener, but it should be a good one.

Brummond: Miami – Florida will be lucky to have a winning record with that schedule.

No. 7 Notre Dame @ No. 20 Texas A&M

McGowan: Texas A&M – One’s pretentious and the other’s just weird. Hard to pick.

Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – Love thee!

Schultz: Notre Dame – The luck of the Irish will pay off here

Meglio: Texas A&M – Not a big upset, but a home upset nonetheless for the Aggies.

Reisetter: Notre Dame – Texas A&M may be favored despite being ranked significantly lower, but I expect Notre Dame to prove to the oddsmakers why they are ranked where they are.

Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M – Notre Dame should have been in the Big Ten expansion.

Brummond: Notre Dame – Irish pull out a tough win at the Home of the 12th Man.

No. 23 USC @ No. 13 LSU

McGowan: LSU – It’s OK Caleb Williams, the Super Bowl is in New Orleans this year.

Votzmeyer: LSU – Game of the week.

Schultz: LSU – USC’s defense still has a long way to go. Tigers take this one in Vegas.

Meglio: LSU – This might just be the most exciting Week 1 matchup.

Reisetter: LSU – I still don’t trust the USC defense. Can they win without Caleb Williams, and is their defense fixed?

Bohnenkamp: LSU – USC challenges itself with Big Ten play looming. Isn’t that weird to say?

Brummond: LSU – Tough loss for the Pac-12, err, Big Ten team.