Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 1 of college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State — TreVeyon Henderson Heisman candidate. Book it. Oregon — Two words: Dillon Gabriel and Traeshon Holden — must-see TV. Michigan — Harbaugh and I both are expecting Sherrone Moore in the wreckage. Penn State — The Nittany Lions are never good enough. Iowa — Defense (might) win championships. USC — U-S-C! What happened? Shoutout James Droz. Wisconsin — Hate to say it but the Badgers are sneaky. Washington — We all will miss Michael Penix Jr. Indiana especially. Nebraska — Offbrand Patrick Mahomes won’t be enough to flip this team around. Rutgers — Analogy: Raiola to Nebraska is what Kaliakmanis is to Rutgers (see above). Maryland — The potential of this conference falls off hard around here. Michigan State — Don’t have too high of hopes for the Spartans under Jonathan Smith. UCLA — Tough schedule makes it just as tough to produce this year. Minnesota — The Gophers could sneak an upset or two — but not many. Northwestern — Rebuild season for the Wildcats. Again. Illinois — “Illinois” might have nine Ls in it by December. Indiana — What else did you expect? Purdue — There are too many teams in this conference. Let’s kick this one out.

Matchups

Kinnick Stadium: Illinois State (0-0, 0-0) @ No. 25 Iowa (0-0, 0-0)

Iowa City, IA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: IOWA -23.5 | O/U: 41.5

That first possession of Iowa’s season opener last year had me thinking the Hawkeyes were going to win a championship. I’ll never forget that day. Take a shot again this year, Lester. Let the people know where you’re coming from.

Spartan Stadium: Florida Atlantic (0-0, 0-0) @ Michigan State (0-0, 0-0)

East Lansing, MI

Where/when to watch: Friday at 6 p.m. on BTN | Line: MSU -11.5 | O/U: 46.5

Things could get interesting here. I see a tiny hint of potential in Michigan State to do a little bit of damage this year, and this one’s going to help me gauge to what degree. Of course, that won’t matter. Bottom-half team when it’s said and done.

Camp Randall Stadium: Western Michigan (0-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (0-0, 0-0)

Madison, WI

Where/when to watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on BTN | Line: WIS -24.5 | O/U: 56.5

Does Wisconsin finally have a solid quarterback? Can Braelon Allen’s shoes be filled? Is Chez Mellusi back? How is the secondary? These are key questions to determine the trajectory of Wisconsin’s season. Tune in.

Milan Puskar Stadium: No. 8 Penn State (0-0, 0-0) @ West Virginia (0-0, 0-0)

Morgantown, WV

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: PSU -10 | O/U: 51.5

Only 10-point favorites? Again, I’m thinking Penn State has some serious fall-off potential this season, and — hear me out — what if that started with a WVU upset? Did someone say Tavon Austin retired?

SECU Stadium: Connecticut (0-0, 0-0) @ Maryland (0-0, 0-0)

College Park, MD

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: MD -20 | O/U: 47.5

This would be best served on a basketball court, but Kirk Ferentz played for UConn, so I can’t disrespect. I honestly forgot UConn had a football team. Is that disrespectful? Whoops.

Ross-Ade Stadium: Indiana State (0-0, 0-0) @ Purdue (0-0, 0-0)

West Lafayette, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -32.5 | O/U: 48.5

I am sound asleep. I’m getting my REM sleep right now, matter of fact. I’m in such a deep sleep that I had a dream that Cade McNamara won the Heisman Trophy. I am sleeping straight through this snooze fest!

Ohio Stadium: Akron (0-0, 0-0) @ No. 2 Ohio State (0-0, 0-0)

Columbus, OH

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: OSU -50.5 | O/U: 58.5

LeBron James is somewhere pacing frantically back and forth right now. “Savannah, I don’t know who to pick. Should I be the hometown kid? Or do I pick the favorites?” he says. This one will be ugly, Bron.

Memorial Stadium: Florida International (0-0, 0-0) @ Indiana (0-0, 0-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: IU -20 | O/U: 50.5

A nice and refreshing win for Hoosier football fans. Soak it all up now because the road ahead is long and hard — as it always is.

Memorial Stadium: UTEP (0-0, 0-0) @ Nebraska (0-0, 0-0)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX | Line: NEB -27.5 | O/U: 48.5

I think it’s no surprise the key to watch in this one is Dylan Raiola. Flipping your commitment from Ohio State to Georgia to NEBRASKA is bold, but I’ll let it go if he’s slinging the you-know-what out of that ball. Let’s see.

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium: Miami-OH (0-0, 0-0) @ Northwestern (0-0, 0-0)

Evanston, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: NU -3.5 | O/U: 42.5

I hope I get a football stadium named after me and my wife when I die. Or maybe just “Votz Stadium.” Anyway, I’m in slight pain seeing the Wildcats barely favored by a field goal. Prove ’em wrong!

Autzen Stadium: Idaho (0-0, 0-0) @ No. 3 Oregon (0-0, 0-0)

Eugene, OR

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: ORE -44.5 | O/U: 63.5

I’m afraid to even look at the line in this game. Dillon Gabriel, what about the kids? Spare some life! Please!

Michigan Stadium: Fresno State (0-0, 0-0) @ No. 9 Michigan (0-0, 0-0)

Ann Arbor, MI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: MICH -21 | O/U: 47.5

This game ends after the first quarter. Throw the backups in. Get the DBs right to the film room to check out Texas for next week. That game is going to be scary. Hook ‘Em!

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex: UCLA (0-0, 0-0) @ Hawaii (0-0, 0-0)

Honolulu, HI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: UCLA -13.5 | O/U: 55.5

This might be the sickest game on this slate. UCLA and Hawaii in Honolulu? Have you seen that stadium? I wouldn’t even make it to the game. I’d throw it on StreamEast on the beach. If that. One Piña Colada please.

Husky Stadium: Weber State (0-0, 0-0) @ Washington (0-0, 0-0)

Seattle, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 10 p.m. on BTN | Line: WASH -27 | O/U: 52.5

Weber State? Are we serious, Washington? I couldn’t tell you what region of the country Weber State is in. Those boys are going to have a heart attack when they leave their high school stadium for The Greatest Setting in College Football. Shoutout Damian Lillard though.

Allegiant Stadium: No. 23 USC (0-0, 0-0) @ No. 13 LSU (0-0, 0-0)

Las Vegas, NV

Where/when to watch: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: LSU -6 | O/U: 62.5

Game of the week! Game of the week! Game of the week! It’s going to be so refreshing watching some nice ranked football with a total of a whopping 62.5 points. This is beautiful. Count me in.