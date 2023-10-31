Field of courage: Liam Doxsee’s life with SCID

The energetic fourth-grader, who lives with severe combined immunodeficiency, isn’t taking a day for granted.
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
October 31, 2023
Field of courage: Liam Doxsee’s life with SCID
Grace Smith

Liam Doxsee pumps his legs as fast as he can next to his best friends. They’re sitting on the colorful swings of a large backyard playset while Liam’s dogs run by in the wet grass. The 9-year-old’s siblings — Harper Reese, 6; Gracelyn Reese, 5; and Samuel Reese, 4 — watch the action as Liam attempts to reach the height of his friends. He can’t quite swing as high, but he’s giving it all he’s got.

Liam, who lives in Coal Valley, Illinois, was diagnosed with severe combined immunodeficiency — a rare genetic disorder that affects the immune system — when he was just five days old. About one in 58,000 children are born with SCID each year in the U.S.

However, as his Instagram profile biography and mother Mary Matheson notes often: “SCID won’t stop this kid.”

Liam lives by this mantra.

From left; Gracelyn Reese, 5, Kyran Anderson, 10, Julian Oliva, 10, Liam Doxsee, 9, Samuel Reese, 4, and Harper Reese, 6, play outside at the family’s home in Coal Valley, Ill., on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (Grace Smith)

At two months old, Liam received a bone marrow transplant that saved his life at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Now, he visits the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital a few times every month, takes a variety of medications each morning, afternoon, and night, and gets his nutrients from a gastrostomy tube three times a day.

In a life full of many ups and downs, Liam finds support through family members, friends, and the families three dogs, specifically Liam’s pug Lulu.

“[Lulu] always knows when to [comfort me],” Liam said.

Matheson said their family works hard to figure out what’s best for Liam, deciding who goes with him when he’s admitted into the hospital and who stays back to take the other kids to school.

“How we support him is just giving him a little bit of grace and time,” Matheson said. “…With him and all he’s been through, he has a lot of trauma and anxiety.”

 

Liam Doxsee, 9, stands with Iowa baseball athletes Ben Wilmes (19), Michael Seegers (10), Gable Mitchell (2), and Blake Guerin (45) during a baseball game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Liam became a part of the Iowa baseball team as its kid captain about a year ago, allowing him access to his favorite sport and team on a deeper and more personal level. (Grace Smith)

Finding support through Iowa baseball

Liam also leans on Iowa baseball for friendships and support, a relatively new bond he has formed in his young life.

As the fourth-grader walked down the hallway of Bicentennial Elementary School in Coal Valley, Illinois, in mid-September, one of the teachers asked a few students what their favorite NFL team was.

Liam Doxsee, 9, hugs Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller before a baseball game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Matheson said Liam always asks the question “Why me?” to all the opportunities he receives. “I try to remind him that, you know, he gets these for a reason and there’s a purpose behind it and that he deserves it,” Matheson said. (Grace Smith)

The teacher asked, “What’s yours, Liam?”

Liam answered quietly, “The Hawks.”

A little over a year ago, Liam joined the Iowa baseball team as its Kid Captain, with help from the organization Team IMPACT. This two-year contract gave Liam the chance to deepen his connections with his favorite team and sport.

Between attending a few baseball practices and most games and joining in on pregame huddles, Matheson said Liam treats this opportunity as a job, enjoying every second of it. Liam sat on a bench in the dugout, rolling around a baseball wet from the rain. After the athletes warmed up, they made their way through the dugout, high-fiving and eagerly exchanging “hellos” with Liam.

“These are real friendships he’s made with the team, which is really special for him,” Matheson said.

One of these close friendships includes Iowa baseball infielder Ben Wilmes, or “Benny boo boo bear,” as Liam would call him, similar to Liam’s nickname for his dad, which is “Benny.” Wilmes and Liam met during the first baseball practice Liam attended.

Liam Doxsee, 9, spends time in the cafeteria with his friends at Bicentennial Elementary School in Coal Valley, Ill., on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Liam gets nutrition through his Gastrostomy Tube three times a day and takes around 10 different pills throughout the day. (Grace Smith)

Wilmes said when he first met Liam, the boy was a bit shy walking into the hitting facility. Now, Liam serves a key role in bringing out the laughter and youth of the baseball players.

“Liam is a very loving child and very happy and really doesn’t take anything for granted,” Wilmes said. “…We see his happiness side because whenever we’re together, we take away the aspect of his life in the hospital and kind of help him completely forget about that in the moment.”

Wilmes said Liam stands in between him and infielder Michael Seegers during the National Anthem before almost every game. The athletes taught Liam the respectful way to hold his oversized baseball cap over his heart.

“Every time he’s not there, I’m kind of sad a little bit because I can always look back and say that my little buddy was standing next to me the whole time,” Wilmes said.

PHOTOS: UIHC’s impact on Liam’s health care journey

Along with being a kid captain for Iowa baseball, Liam has been given numerous other opportunities, including watching the Savannah Bananas — the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball — entertain a crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and traveling to the Mall of America with his family.

Matheson said Liam always asks, “Why me?” in response to the opportunities he receives.

“I try to remind him that he gets these [opportunities] for a reason and there’s a purpose behind it and that he deserves it,” Matheson said.

Health Professional RN Elizabeth Giza helps Liam Doxsee, 9, with his feeding tube at Bicentennial Elementary School in Coal Valley, Ill., on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Liam gets nutrition through his Gastrostomy Tube three times a day: in the morning, at school during lunch, and at night before he goes to bed.

Life’s hardships

Not every aspect of Liam’s life involves new experiences. Liam said living with SCID is a challenge, especially having to go to doctor appointments often as a kid with a sensitive body.

Liam Doxsee, 9, talks with Neurologist Leah Zhorne, MD, during an appointment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Liam has been going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for about two years after moving from the Children’s Hospital in Chicago and has made numerous connections with his caregivers. (Grace Smith)

“Especially the needles,” Liam said. “See, the longer needles, everyone says they don’t hurt a lot. But when I feel them, it’s like I’m getting thrown into a firepit. It hurts bad.”

After a long day at the hospital, Liam and his mom usually walk over to a cafe at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and order him a vanilla steamer.

Along with the challenges Liam encounters, Matheson said the family deals with financial hardships that come with multiple doctor appointments and frequent travel from their home in Coal Valley to Iowa City, which takes over an hour.

Matheson said during the difficult days she faces, she leans back on her husband Ben Reese for support. The duo met in Geneseo, Illinois, when Reese was working at a grocery store. After plenty of interactions, the two became a couple.

Mary Matheson hugs her son Liam Doxsee, 9, at their home in Coal Valley, Ill., on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (Grace Smith)

Almost a decade of marriage later, as Matheson walks out to the family’s driveway in her scrubs, leaving for work as a registered nurse in Davenport, Reese pulls into the driveway after his day at Lowe’s as a flooring specialist. The duo exchange a quick hug and a quiet goodbye while the streetlights illuminate their still-running cars.

“The confidence comes from just being together for so long and being through so much,” Matheson said. “And no matter what we go through, we do it for each other and the kids.”

Despite occasional overwhelming hardships, Matheson said she’s grateful for the family’s switch to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, as it improved Liam’s health and introduced him to new experiences in Iowa.

“The move did a lot for Liam,” Matheson said, “but then it also kind of partnered us with…everybody at Iowa too.”
More to Discover
More in Projects
Iowa City Community School District students clean up Kinnick Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The cleanup operation at Kinnick is a partnership between the Iowa City Athletics Booster Club and the University of Iowa, where students clean Kinnick Stadium after gameday for athletic booster club funding. Part of the operation includes sweeping trash into the aisles of Kinnick.
Clean up on aisle Kinnick: the messy outcome after game day
Fans pass through the ticket gate before Crossover at Kinnick, a women’s exhibition basketball game between Iowa and DePaul, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes enter the 2023-24 season after advancing to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history last year and winning a program-best 31 games in a single season in the 2022-23 season.
Iowa women's basketball makes history at Crossover at Kinnick
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs during a welcome home event for the Iowa women’s basketball team’s NCAA national championship runner-up finish outside of Hyatt Regency Hotel in Coralville on Monday, April 3, 2023. The Hawkeyes were welcomed home by hundreds of fans following a loss to LSU in the title game.
‘Makes the young ones believe’: Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark’s immeasurable impact on women’s sports
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in