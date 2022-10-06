Where to Watch Iowa football take on Illinois in Champaign

The Hawkeyes will face the Fighting Illini at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa defenders Jack Campbell and Cooper DeJean tackle South Dakota State wide receiver Jaxon Janke during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jackrabbits, 7-3. Campbell had one quarterback hurry.

The 3-2 Iowa football team will travel to Memorial Stadium in Champaign this week for a matchup with 4-1 Illinois. The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini are part of six-way tie for first in the Big Ten West Division with 1-1 records.

The Illini are ranked first and third in the nation in scoring and total defense, respectively. Illinois’ run defense is third nationally.

Iowa’s offense is rated 130th in the 131-team FBS. The Hawkeyes are seventh and 13th in total and run defense, respectively.

Illinois leads the all-time series, 38-37-2.

Matchup: Illinois (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 6:40 p.m.

Location: Memorial Stadium

Weather: Winds out of the northwest peaking at 10 mph, high of 60 degrees

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color commentary), Elise Menaker (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 134/XM Channel 195

Betting information: Line: Illinois -3.5| O/U: 35.5

