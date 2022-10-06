Where to Watch Iowa football take on Illinois in Champaign
The Hawkeyes will face the Fighting Illini at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Big Ten Network.
October 6, 2022
The 3-2 Iowa football team will travel to Memorial Stadium in Champaign this week for a matchup with 4-1 Illinois. The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini are part of six-way tie for first in the Big Ten West Division with 1-1 records.
The Illini are ranked first and third in the nation in scoring and total defense, respectively. Illinois’ run defense is third nationally.
Iowa’s offense is rated 130th in the 131-team FBS. The Hawkeyes are seventh and 13th in total and run defense, respectively.
Illinois leads the all-time series, 38-37-2.
Matchup: Illinois (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten)
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 6:40 p.m.
Location: Memorial Stadium
Weather: Winds out of the northwest peaking at 10 mph, high of 60 degrees
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color commentary), Elise Menaker (sideline reporter)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 134/XM Channel 195
Betting information: Line: Illinois -3.5| O/U: 35.5
Cover story: New No. 1: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens takes over top spot
Interview: One-on-one with Iowa left tackle Mason Richman
Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 6 of the college football season
Bettor’s Guide: Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 6 of the Iowa football season
Game picks: On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 6 college football games
Kid Captain: Kid Captain Cormac Faley travels to Illinois to cheer on Hawkeyes