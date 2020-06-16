Black Lives Matter — two weeks of protests in Iowa City

The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis served as a catalyst that sparked protests across the nation against years of racial injustice and police brutality. In Iowa City, an organization named the Iowa Freedom Riders have emerged to lead the force for local and state-wide change.

Protesters circle at the intersection of Dubuque St. and Foster Rd. on Friday, June 5, 2020 to spray paint before marching to I-80.

Protests have swept across Iowa and the nation after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis. In Iowa City, a group named the Iowa Freedom Riders have led the charge for changing policies within the city and state after an officially-planned rally was held in Iowa City days after Floyd’s death. Here is what DI reporters have gathered over the past two weeks regarding protests, the city and the University of Iowa’s response to local and national events, and the movement for lasting change.

May 25

George Floyd is killed by a Minneapolis police officer

46-year-old George Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Floyd had been handcuffed and pinned to the ground by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes. A video of the violent act was taken by bystanders and began gaining national attention on social media. Protests in Minneapolis began the next day.

May 29

Iowa City interim police chief condemns the killing of George Floyd

Iowa City Police Department’s Interim Police Chief Bill Campbell condemned Chauvin’s actions. “The death of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer is tragic,” Campbell wrote in a prepared statement. “Like many of you, I watched the video in disbelief, sadness, and frustration, as those who took an oath to protect us, failed to make good on that promise. The manner in which these officers treated Mr. Floyd is inconsistent with how we train police officers to conduct their interactions with the public.”

May 30

Rally held in Iowa City

Hundreds of people gathered on the Pentacrest for a planned rally to stand in solidarity with protests happening in Minneapolis and across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd. Speakers at the rally included rally organizers, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, Mayor Pro-Tem Mazahir Salih, Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter, and North Liberty City Councilor RaQuishia Harrington.

Gallery | 18 Photos Katie Goodale Protesters gather on the Pentacrest during the Say Their Names rally on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Iowa City community members gathered to remember George Floyd, Ahmed Arbury, Yassin Mohamed and others. Money was collected during the event which went in donation to a vehicle procession carrying protesters going to Minneapolis. There were about five vehicles leaving directly following the rally.

May 31 – June 1

Flash-bangs and tear gas are used on protesters in Coralville, curfew imposed

Protests occurred in Coralville outside the Coral Ridge Mall, where protesters were met with flash-bangs and chemical irritants after one protester rushed officers. The next morning, the city of Coralville imposed a curfew and released a statement announcing looting and looting attempts had occurred the same night at several Coralville businesses. The curfew was lifted on June 9.

Gallery | 18 Photos Katie Goodale Crowd members help each other rinse their eyes with water after being pepper sprayed by police outside of Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville on Monday, June 1, 2020. Social media posts circulated Twitter and Facebook encouraging looters to break into the mall at 10:30 p.m. Police blocked the entrances and the crowd became violent as a man rushed an officer and police used pepper spray and flash bangs on the crowd. Several nearby businesses had property damage to windows and some protesters were handcuffed.

June 1

Protests begin in Iowa City

A group of protesters met on the Pentacrest and marched around prominent landmarks in Iowa City. The first night ended with minor property damage and no major altercations between protesters and Iowa City and Johnson County police.

Gallery | 17 Photos Katie Goodale Protesters gather on the Pentacrest for a moment of silence during a protest in Iowa City on Monday, June 1, 2020. Protesters walk through downtown to the Johnson County Jail where they interacted peacefully with the police. Protesters then moved to the Iowa City Police Department where they smashed windows on a door.

June 2

The city launches “Speak Up, Speak Out” listening sessions

An opportunity for community members to have their voices heard by the community and city leaders was launched by the city, titled, “Speak Up, Speak Out.” Mayor Bruce Teague and other community leaders spoke at the three events and listened to members of the community voice their ideas and express their frustrations. Protests continued in Iowa City that night.

Gallery | 17 Photos Ryan Adams A group of “Black Live Matter Black Out Protest” participants spray paint the intersection of Linn and East Burlington St. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The group marched to various locations in Iowa City, including several city and county buildings. This marks the second night of protest in the community.

June 3

Protesters heading toward I-80 are met with tear gas and flash-bangs

During the third consecutive night of protesting in Iowa City, peaceful protesters heading toward Interstate 80 were met with flash-bangs and tear gas after meeting a police line on Dubuque Street. One man suffered a seizure after the first round of flash-bangs and was taken to a hospital by an ambulance. The event sparked outrage among protesters, who immediately took to social media to express their anger with the Iowa City Police Department and Iowa State Patrol’s actions against the nonviolent demonstration. The night gained national media attention.

Gallery | 25 Photos Jenna Galligan Protesters hold signs on top of cars on their way down Gilbert St. during a protest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Protesters marched through Iowa City, stopping at intersections and government buildings to spray paint before continuing on.

June 4

Mayor Bruce Teague addresses the city, protesters march to I-80 without incident

In a live-streamed address, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague said he didn’t approve of the use of chemical irritants on protesters by both Iowa State Patrol and Iowa City Police Department officers, but he also added law enforcement felt it was important to prevent more injuries or death as protesters moved toward I-80. Teague vowed to make changes to police and other city agencies.

Teague also announced that he and other Iowa City leaders would march with protesters that night. The crowd reached I-80 without incident a little after 10 p.m. where police had blocked off traffic and allowed the crowd onto the highway.

Gallery | 24 Photos Jake Maish A protester writes "BLM" with spray paint on the pavement of Interstate 80 near mile marker 244. The previous night, protesters were prevented from advancing toward Interstate 80 through the use of flash-bangs and tear gas by the police. On this night, however, the Iowa Department of Transportation diverted traffic from a portion of Interstate 80 to allow for protesters to enter the highway, being escorted by police, during a march to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police brutality on Thursday, June 4. Protesters gathered across both lanes of the highway to lead chants and graffiti the pavement, barrier wall and road signs.

June 5

The Iowa Freedom Riders list demands

Protesters held a vigil for Breonna Taylor — a Black woman who was shot eight times by police — on her birthday. Protest leaders also shared a list of 13 changes they are demanding from the Iowa City City Council and other government entities, adding that the protests will not end until changes are made by the city or Gov. Kim Reynolds. On I-80 that night, the leaders told the crowd to follow the “Iowa Freedom Riders” on Instagram for protest details.

On June 5, leaders of UI Undergraduate Student Government also released a call for the University of Iowa to cut ties with the Iowa City Police Department, Coralville Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Gallery | 17 Photos Jenna Galligan Protesters gather on Friday, June 5, 2020 in front of the Old Capitol building before marching to I-80 and back.

June 6

Protesters vandalize Kinnick stadium

Following the days in which several Black Iowa Hawkeye football players, current and former, spoke out on social media about racism they’d experience within the program, several protesters spray painted the outside of Kinnick stadium and the statue of Nile Kinnick during a protest in Iowa City on Saturday night.

Gallery | 18 Photos Jake Maish Iowa Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, was the first elected official to address a crowd of protesters from a stage on the Pentacrest prior to the start of a march to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police brutality on Saturday, June 6 in Iowa City. The stage was positioned about 20 feet in front of a fence that was built to block off the Old Capitol after protesters had spray painted it during the week's earlier protests. It was the sixth straight night that a march was held in Iowa City and elected officials from the city, county and state levels lined up on the stage to speak to the demands of the protesters prior to the beginning of the march.

June 7

Lead protester arrested

Mazin Mohamedali, a constant voice at Iowa City’s protests, was arrested on violation of probation, unlawful assembly, and disorderly conduct. Rockne Cole, Mohamedali’s attorney, said he didn’t know whether Mohamedali had been targeted because of his activism at the recent protests.

June 9

City Council discusses demands, protests temporarily halt

The Iowa City City Council held an unscheduled work session on Tuesday with an Iowa Freedom Riders spokesperson to discuss the organization’s demands for policy change within the city. The Iowa Freedom Riders announced on their social media that they would halt protests for two days to reduce distractions for the council while the council reviewed their demands, but would resume if they did not see immediate action taken.

Gallery | 23 Photos Tate Hilyard A group of politically active citizens pose for a portrait on the defaced steps of the Old Capitol in downtown Iowa City on Monday, June 8th, 2020. The steps were graffiti'd as part of a protest against police brutality and racism.

June 11

Protests resume

After a two-day hiatus, protesting resumed with smaller numbers compared to the multiple thousand that marched onto I-80 the previous week. About 200 protesters encountered roughly 100 law enforcement officers that had set up a five-foot barricade on First Avenue near the Coralville Trader Joe’s.

Gallery | 24 Photos Tate Hilyard Protesters in downtown Coralville block an intersection on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. Coralville and Iowa City, along with several major cities across the country have spent several weeks protesting racism in the police force and the murder of George Floyd.

June 12 – 14

Protesters march to Mayor Bruce Teague and City Councilor’s homes

In an attempt to put pressure on the city council to commit to meeting their demands, protesters marched to Mayor Bruce Teague’s house, where he met them in his driveway. Protesters told Teague that he and the council were not acting quickly enough on their demands. Teague remained mostly silent as protesters spoke, telling the group occasionally, “I hear you.”

Protesters marched to other councilors’ homes in the following nights.