Big Ten to conduct winter and spring sporting events without fans

In addition to its announcement of a fanless 2020 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, the conference announced that fans would be barred from all its spring and winter sports.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday evening that fans will not be granted entry to any of its remaining 2020 winter or spring events.

Those granted access include student-athletes, coaches, credentialed media, and immediate family members of event participants.

Sports affected include baseball, softball, track and field, and tennis, among others.

“The decisions that are being made to limit attendance at Big Ten Conference events and NCAA championship events are the result of information provided by national health experts,” University of Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta said. “The Big Ten Conference and its league presidents are in full support of these decisions.

“There are a lot of unknowns at this time in regard to tickets, travel, and the affect these decisions will have on a large number of fans. We will be communicating information to those impacted by these decisions as we receive additional details.”

“The health and wellness of our coaches, staff, and student-athletes, as well as our fans, is paramount, and will be at the core of all decisions moving forward.”