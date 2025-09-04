Rob Sand emphasizes bipartisanship in Johnson County town hall

Rob Sand, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Iowa governor, emphasized an end to the “culture wars” and hyperpartisanship in Des Moines during his Johnson County town hall on Thursday, which drew over 300 attendees to Field Day Brewing in North Liberty.

Sand is running for the governorship, among a crowded field of Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls, following incumbent Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement that she would not seek reelection in April.

Sand has run on making Iowa “not redder or bluer, but better and truer,” embracing a bipartisan message for his campaign.

During his stump speech at Field Day Brewing, he said Iowa has been on the decline under one-party control. With Republicans having controlled the legislature and the governorship since 2017, pointing to reports that Iowa’s economy is 49th in economic growth and has continued to shrink in the first quarter of 2025.

Sand, who is currently the only statewide elected Democrat and state auditor in Iowa, also pointed to a state law passed in 2023, Senate File 478, limiting his powers to audit the state government, which he said has made it easier to hide waste, fraud, and abuse. The law was passed with only Republican lawmakers’ support and signed by Reynolds.

“The people in Des Moines are not serving the people of the state of Iowa,” Sand said Thursday. “They are serving insiders and special interest groups. They’re trying to avoid accountability for themselves.”

Craig Mosher, from Decorah, Iowa, said Sand’s ability to win statewide elections as a Democrat is something that makes him stand out compared to other candidates.

“It’s a breath of fresh air, as he seems to be giving honest, straight answers that make sense,” Mosher said. “That’s not what we’re hearing from a lot of politicians. He’s not afraid to say what needs to be said about a number of critical issues.”

Sand has also used his faith during his campaign to connect with voters and vision for Iowa. During his speech, he spoke about a story from the New Testament that reminded him of his guiding values in his campaign.

“[Jesus is] normally a super nice guy,” Sand said. “But when he saw people in a position of trust and power abusing their trust and power to further their own ends instead of serving ordinary people, he got angry, and he flipped their tables. Johnson County — there are tables in Des Moines that need flipping, and I would love your help.”

Iowa City resident Sharon Lake has been a volunteer organizer for various Democrats’ campaigns across the state, most recently doorknocking for Caitlin Drey’s campaign, which was the latest in a string of special election victories for Democrats in recent months.

“I’m happy with him as a candidate. I think he’s the right candidate for the moment,” Lake said.

Lake said she feels Sand’s messaging is resonating with people because Iowans are sick of the divisive politics that have developed in the state over the last 15 years.

Sand acknowledged that the likelihood of Iowa Democrats flipping the Iowa House and Senate in one election cycle will not happen. He said instead, he will focus on being a balance on the Republican controlled Condition of the State and breaking one-party control, which will push Republicans to work on bipartisan issues.

“We know it resonates with people, but we know it resonates because of the echoing back to us across the state,” Sand said. “If you choose to help, come November 2026, somebody is pushing — not pushing Iowans apart from each other — vetoing bullying, signing laws that support public education, and moving Iowa back in the direction to the Iowa that we know, where people are focused not on being bitter or lower, but better and truer.”

However, Sand received criticism from the crowd for his stance on transgender athletes. Sand has previously said he is against transgender athletes’ participation in sports that align with their gender, and previously said so during an interview on Simon Conway’s radio show on WHO radio in Des Moines.

Sand did not waver from his stance; however, he expressed his opposition to removing civil rights protections for transgender Iowans.

Lake said she was glad to hear Sand touch on the topic of transgender athletes, and that she hopes he continues to have conversations with people who encourage him to be more open about the subject.

“Right now, that’s his stance, but he’s open to talking to people,” Lake said. “I saw him thank a woman for bringing that up to him and say, ‘I want to keep talking.’”

Deb VanderGaast, of Iowa City, echoed the same feelings and said that while Sand did not give a definitive answer on his stance, she feels most Democratic politicians avoid the discussion altogether.

“Democratic politicians have been afraid to stand up for trans women,” VanderGaast said.