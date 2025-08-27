Iowa Democrats break GOP supermajority in special election

Iowa Republicans lost the supermajority in the state Senate after Catelin Drey, a 37-year-old from Sioux City, won the special election for Iowa Senate District 1 on Tuesday.

Iowa Democrats now hold 17 seats in the state Senate, while Republicans hold only 33, breaking the supermajority held by Republicans since the 2022 midterm elections.

Drey won 55 percent of the vote, compared to Republican Christopher Prosch’s 44 percent, according to unofficial results from the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office. Located in the traditional Republican stronghold of Northwest Iowa, President Donald Trump won the district by 11 points in the 2024 election.

The special election was called by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to fill the vacancy left by Iowa Sen. Rocky De Witt, R-Lawton, who died from pancreatic cancer in June.

Though Republicans have a supermajority in the Iowa House, the victory prevents state Republicans from pushing through gubernatorial nominations — such as those for boards, state agencies, and commissions — for the final year of Reynolds’ term.

The win continues a string of special election victories for Iowa Democrats. This includes when Sen. Mike Zimmer, D-DeWitt, flipped a Republican seat in January. He defeated Republican Katie Whittington for the seat formerly held by Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer, who joined Reynolds’ administration in December 2024.

In the Iowa House, Iowa Rep. Angelina Ramirez, D-Cedar Rapids, handily defeated Republican Bernie Hayes back in April. She picked up the Democratic seat previously held by Democratic Rep. Sami Scheetz, who resigned to serve on the Linn County Board of Supervisors.

Iowa Democrats also acknowledge the narrow loss to Rep. Blaine Watkins — the only Republican to win an Iowa state special election this year — in a heavily Republican district, as a sign of optimism for future elections.

“For the fourth special election in a row, Iowa voted for change,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said in a statement Tuesday. “Our state is ready for a new direction, and Iowa Democrats will keep putting forward candidates who can deliver better representation for Iowans.”

Republicans criticized Democrats’ use of over 30,000 volunteers to flip the seat for the special election. National Democrats mobilized over 30,000 volunteers to help Drey, according to a post on their X, formerly known as Twitter, account on Wednesday.

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann called the mobilization effort “desperate” in a statement released after preliminary vote tallies signified Drey was the winner on Tuesday night.

“If the Democrats think things are suddenly so great for them in Iowa, they will bring back the caucuses,” Kaufmann said.