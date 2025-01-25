Photos: No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling vs No. 4 Ohio State

Fans filled Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch the No.2 Iowa Hawkeyes host the No.4 Ohio State Buckeyes in a men’s wrestling dual featuring two highly ranked Big Ten programs on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 24-13.

Following their initial 125-pound loss, the Buckeyes jumped out in front with consecutive technical falls by Keyan Hernandez and No.1 Jesse Mendez in the 133- and 141-pound matchups. The Hawkeyes responded to this deficit by winning six of the next seven matchups.

The Hawk’s comeback was led by back-to-back wins by No.2 149-pound Kyle Parco and No.1 157-pound Jacobi Teemer. Teemer, who was questionable to wrestle leading up to the dual, made a statement in his return to the mat. Iowa closed out the dual with three consecutive wins. No.5 184-pound Gabe Arnold defeated The Buckeye’s No.19 Ryder Rogotzke, and No.1 197-pound Stephen Buchanan took down Ohio State’s No.17 Seth Shumate via tech. fail, and Iowa No.11 285-pound Ben Kueter upset the Buckeye’s No.6 Nick Feldman to close out the Dual.

With both programs entering the dual undefeated, Ohio State suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 11-1. The Buckeyes hope to b

ounce back in their next matchup against Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Feb. 1. With their win, Iowa looks ahead to their highly anticipated matchup against No.1 ranked Penn State in State College on Friday, Jan. 31.