Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Penn State

Emma Calabro and Jessy Lane
January 25, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 76-75, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night. The Hawkeyes led a majority of the night, but the Nittany Lions nearly made a comeback at the end of the game after the Hawks failed to score in the last 3:28 of the game. 

Performances tonight included multiple players in the double digits for both teams, including some career milestones. Owen Freeman and Drew Thelwell both scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes. Thelwell’s performance earned him his 1000th career point in college, joining an accomplished group ahead of him. Nick Kern Jr. was a standout player for the Nittany Lions, scoring 18 points. Yanic Konan Niederhauser also helped Penn State tonight, scoring 13 points.

Iowa will play Ohio State at the Schottenstein Center on Monday with a 5:00 p.m. tip-off.

2025_01_24_MBBvsMinnesota_EC_JL_001
Jessy Lane
Fans arrive during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 76-75.
