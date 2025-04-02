Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs hands-free driving bill into law

Under a bill signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, drivers would be banned from using a cellphone while driving in the state. Reynolds’ signature ends a yearslong saga to enact reforms on the state’s distracted driving laws.

The bill, Senate File 22, would prohibit the use of cellphones or other electronic devices while driving unless they can be operated in “hands-free mode” or with a driver’s voice.

The bill passed nearly unanimously in the Iowa House and Senate last month. With Reynolds’ signature, the bill became law and will go into effect on July 1.

Iowa becomes one of 31 states with hands-free driving laws on the books.

“It’s especially meaningful that we did so on April 2, exactly two years to the day Roland Taylor was tragically killed by a distracted driver,” Reynolds said in a statement Wednesday. “It was an honor to sign this bill in his memory and in memory of every Iowan lost to distracted driving.”

RELATED: Politics Notebook | Iowa House approves bill requiring law enforcement assist in immigration law enforcement

Iowa lawmakers have attempted to fix the loopholes in the state’s texting-while-driving and distracted-driving laws allowing drivers use their cellphones while driving without repercussions. This year, Reynolds called attention to the issue during her Condition of the State address in January but did not introduce her own legislation on the issue.

The bill would levy fines up to $100 and up to $1,000 if serious injury or death occurs. If an injury or death occurs, a driver’s license could be suspended. The incident would also be considered a moving violation and could establish habitual offender status.

Advocates for the bill, including the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, said the bill will save lives.

“This was truly a team effort,” Luke Hoffman, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, said in a statement Wednesday. “We are grateful to Governor Reynolds for taking a stand against distracted driving this legislative session and promoting public safety on our shared roadways.”