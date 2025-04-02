UI alum Matthew Whitaker confirmed as NATO ambassador

The U.S. Senate confirmed University of Iowa alum Matthew Whitaker as the national ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump tapped Whitaker for the position in November. Whitaker served as acting U.S. attorney general during Trump’s first term.

Confirmed in a 52-45 vote, Whitaker was praised by Iowa Republicans.

In remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, spoke about her working relationship with Whitaker, which has developed into a strong friendship. Ernst said Whitaker has supported her since 2014, offering counsel and insight.

“While some may brush it off as ‘Iowa nice,’ I believe this is a clear demonstration of Matt’s character,” Ernst said. “He’s willing to put differences aside, strengthen relationships, and put our country over politics.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird posted her congratulations Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matt will champion peace through strength & always put America First!” Bird said in her post.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her congratulations.

“Congratulations to a great Iowan!” Reynolds said. “Matt Whitaker will firmly stand for peace through strength!”

“I’m proud to support a true friend and fellow Iowan who has always shown the highest standards of service to our country,” U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement Wednesday.

Grassley said in the statement that Whitaker “never lets you forget” he is a proud graduate of the UI, where he earned his undergraduate degree, master’s in business administration, and a law degree.

Whitaker played football for the Hawkeyes and was a tight end for the team in 1991.

“He’ll serve with the same passion and enemy that he brings to his love of Iowa football, and I have no doubt that he will represent the United States on the same level of commitment,” Grassley said in a statement Wednesday.