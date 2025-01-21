UI students brave sub-zero temperatures on first day of classes

The Iowa City Community School District opted to cancel school Tuesday due to extreme cold while classes at the University of Iowa remained in session.

According to AccuWeather, Iowa City reported a high of 13 degrees below zero Fahrenheit on Tuesday. Wind chills reached 26 degrees below zero. The United States National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory for Johnson County, effective from midnight Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

During last January’s extreme cold snap when wind chills plunged to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the UI Hospitals and Clinics fielded over 40 calls as Johnson County residents faced the dangerous weather. The severe conditions prompted both the Iowa City Community School District and the University of Iowa to cancel a day of in-person classes to prioritize safety.

While the UI did not move to cancel in-person classes this year, a Hawk Alert was sent Monday night alerting students about the extreme cold warning and urging them to “dress warm and protect yourself.” Margo Keller, a third-year student triple majoring in English, creative writing, and screenwriting found this decision disheartening.

“I think it’s almost cruel to send a Hawk Alert warning people not to go outside but then have classes anyway,” Keller said. “People have no choice at that point. It’s the first day of classes and it’s important not to miss that.”

Joe MacBeth, a third-year biology major, also expressed disappointment that the UI opted not to cancel in-person classes.

“I 100 percent think they should have [canceled],” MacBeth said. “I had to walk, and it was freezing by the time I got here.”

Both Keller and MacBeth said they had to walk from their homes to campus, with MacBeth adding that his feet were numb when he arrived at campus.

The Iowa City Community School District’s policy states schools will close if the 10 a.m. forecast for the following morning indicates frostbite times of 30 minutes or less. The University of Iowa’s policy is less specific.

While official decisions regarding extreme weather on behalf of the university are delegated by the president to the executive vice president and provost, the UI also maintains an extreme weather plan that is reviewed and updated annually. However, the UI’s policy on extreme weather protocol clearly states the UI is never fully closed.

“The residential, healthcare, research, and overall public safety aspects of University of Iowa operations make this a necessity,” the policy reads. “The university continues to function, to the extent possible, during inclement weather.”

The UI’s policy does not clearly state expectations for student attendance in extreme weather but does clearly state its expectations for staff.

“University employees will be expected to make every reasonable effort to report to work as scheduled, even in severe weather conditions,” the policy reads.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association warns that frostbite can develop in minutes during extreme cold and encourages wearing loose, layered clothing and fully covering exposed skin to stay protected.