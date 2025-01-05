No. 23 Iowa women’s basketball falls at home to No. 8 Maryland

The No. 23 Iowa women’s basketball team fought hard but was ultimately outmatched on Sunday night, falling 74-66 to an undefeated No. 8 Maryland squad.

The Terrapins built a 25-point lead at one point, but the resilient Hawkeyes refused to go quietly on their home court, closing the gap to single digits before coming up just short in the final minutes. The loss drops Iowa to 12-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Iowa was plagued by 21 turnovers and the loss of third-year forward Hannah Stuelke to foul trouble for the majority of the night. Stuelke was held to just four points on 1-for-8 shooting.

Fourth-year Lucy Olsen led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 19 points, four rebounds, and three blocks, while fellow fourth-year Sydney Affolter followed with 12 points and eight rebounds.

First Half

The Hawkeyes took the floor sluggishly, setting the tone for much of the first half. Maryland nabbed 27 points from the three-point line at a 53 percent shooting clip, while Iowa only made 33 percent of its shots from behind the arc.

Turnovers continued to be a problem, as the Hawkeyes committed 13 in the first half alone, allowing the Terps to collect 18 points off of those mistakes. Two early fouls on Stuelke added insult to the injury, and Iowa found themselves in a hole before breaking a sweat.

With the starting lineup playing poorly, Iowa head coach Jan Jensen opted to play her first-years, and the move paid off. Guards Aailyah Guyton and Taylor McCabe sparked some offense, with each collecting a few buckets. The highlight of this sequence was a beautiful pass from a driving Guyton to McCabe on the top of the key for a wide-open triple, the Hawkeyes’ first of the evening.

Iowa still trailed big as the second quarter came to a close, but Olsen stepped up and knocked down a few big shots to keep the Hawkeyes close, including a three-pointer in the final seconds of the half to bring the score to 48-27.

Second Half

The Terrapins picked up right where they left off on their opening possession of the second half with another bucket from downtown, but it was Iowa who brought momentum back to its side with a 12-0 scoring run over the next three minutes.

Despite improved play, the Hawkeyes couldn’t seem to get over the hump, and Maryland maintained a 10-point edge heading into the final frame.

Trailing 63-51 midway through the fourth, Affolter scored a layup and two free throws to bring the Hawks within eight, their closest margin since the early portion of the first quarter. In all, 10 of Affolter’s 12 points in the contest came in the second half, and the senior’s tenacious defense kept Iowa alive.

On the next play, fellow fourth-year Kylie Feaurbach stepped in front of a Terrapin pass and took it all the way to the cup for an easy two, cutting the lead to six and igniting the sell-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The steal. The bucket. The roar. Kylie Feuerbach x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Hz9K4T9xVD — Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 6, 2025

But Maryland refused to let its lead slip away, sinking a couple of clutch buckets over the next few minutes to secure the victory.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will return to action on Jan. 9 for a road matchup against Illinois, who is 11-4 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.