Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

The Missouri Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 27-24 for the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

Missouri led in total yards with 376 over Iowa’s 297 and held a strong defense while, in the second half, holding Iowa to one field goal and forcing the only turnover of the game on quarterback Brendan Sullivan. Iowa’s 3rd down efficiency began strong in the first half, going 5-6, but fell short in the second, ending 6-13.

The Tigers kicker Blake Craig broke the record for the longest field goal in the history of the Music Bowl with 56 yards in the fourth quarter. Earlier in the quarter, he kicked a 51-yard field goal.

Missouri proved to be strong against Iowa’s defense both on the ground and in the air. Quarterback Brady Cook was awarded MVP of the game with 287 total yards, averaging nine per play, along with his two touchdowns by the end of the game. On the ground, running back Marquis Johnson averaged 17.4 yards per carry for a total of 122 total yards.

The Hawkeyes rushing led their passing 166-131, with Iowa running backs Kamari Moulton and Jazmin Patterson stepping up following Kaleb Johnson’s entry into the NFL draft. Moulton ended the game with 96 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, while Patterson had 74, averaging 8.2

With the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, Iowa ended with an 8-5 record, while Missouri ended 10-3.