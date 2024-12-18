Iowa to retire Caitlin Clark’s jersey number on Feb. 2, 2025

Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 is already on the court, but soon it will hang from the rafters. The Iowa Athletics Department announced plans Wednesday to retire Clark’s number during a ceremony on Feb. 2 2025, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The No. 22 Iowa women’s basketball team hosts seventh-ranked USC that day at 12:30 p.m. Clark, the WNBA Rookie of the Year, will be in attendance for the matchup.

“Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination,” Iowa athletics director Beth Goetz said in the release. “Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women’s basketball. Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments.”

Clark left Iowa as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and led the Big Ten in scoring in assists for four straight seasons. The now Indiana Fever guard said it’s an honor to have her name up alongside past greats like Megan Gustafson and Michelle Edwards.

“I’m forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said. “It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I’ve admired for so long.”

The Iowa-USC game will be broadcast on FOX and can be heard live on the Hawkeye Radio Network. The Trojans are 10-1 this season and sit in the top three of the Big Ten with regard to points per game and opponent points per game. They are led by who many view as the heir apparent to Clark – second-year JuJu Watkins. The 6-foot-2 guard from Los Angeles leads the Big Ten in scoring was a finalist for last season’s Wooden Award, which Clark claimed for the second year in a row.

After turning heads with a 51-point performance in February last season, Watkins averages 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists so far this season.

Fans can purchase tickets for the contest online. On SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket for sale costs $647 before fees. Students can purchase a package that includes the USC game and one other contest for $15 dollars at Hawkeye Student Tickets.