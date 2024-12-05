Man connected to 2022 UI Hawk Alert sentenced to 100 years

A North Liberty man, who is connected to a September 2022 sexual assault that prompted a Hawk Alert, has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault and two counts of burglary in separate cases.

Asante Walker Garcia Adams, 25, was found guilty in an October bench trial of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of burglary. The charges stem from instances dating back to March and April 2023 when Walker Garcia Adams broke into two separate homes in Cedar Falls and Waterloo and raped the women inside.

According to a May 23, 2023, press release from the Waterloo Police Department, the victims in Cedar Falls and Waterloo reported that an unknown male broke into their home and sexually assaulted them. DNA was collected from both of these incidents and later found to match Walker Garcia Adams.

He was sentenced Monday in Black Hawk County to a total of 100 years, 25 years for each charge.

Walker Garcia Adams will stand trial next year in Johnson County for two counts of sexual assault, one count of second-degree robbery, and one count of first-degree burglary stemming from a Sept. 6, 2022, incident in Iowa City.

According to the Hawk Alert issued the day of the assault, Iowa City police responded to a residence on South Lucas Street at 10:15 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault.

The criminal complaint alleges the resident was in bed when Walker Garcia Adams broke the front door of the apartment and punched her in the face before pulling the bed sheet over her head. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she moved and then demanded her phone and money, which she provided.

The complaint states that Walker Garcia Adams proceeded to sexually assault the victim and threatened her with a knife when she resisted. He then removed items from the scene and left from the back door of the residence.

A sexual assault kit was conducted on the victim, and DNA collected was later found to match Walker Garcia Adams. He was also seen on the victim’s Ring doorbell camera footage, which was released to the public with the Hawk Alert.

On July 6, 2023, the Iowa City Police Department announced in a press release that Walker Garcia Adams had been arrested in connection to the assault.