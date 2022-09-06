Law+enforcement+investigates+sexual+assault+suspect+seen+near+UI+campus

A Hawk Alert went out at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday night warning Iowa City residents of a sexual assault suspect seen around the area of Lucas and Bowery Streets

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety reported that a sexual assault suspect was in the area of Lucas and Bowery Streets through a Hawk Alert sent to the UI community at 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Hawk Alert said to avoid the area and stay vigilant where the suspect was reportedly seen.

An update at 11:37 p.m. stated that officers were in the area investigating the report.

SITUATION UPDATE: Officers are in the area investigating. Please remain vigilant, avoid the area, and use campus safety services. — University of Iowa Department of Public Safety (@UIowa_Police) September 7, 2022

The streets of Lucas and Bowery Streets intersect in a residential neighborhood about a mile away from the UI campus.