Law+enforcement+investigates+sexual+assault+suspect+seen+near+UI+campus

A Hawk Alert went out at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday night warning Iowa City residents of a sexual assault suspect seen around the area of Lucas and Bowery Streets

Meg Doster, News Editor
September 6, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety reported that a sexual assault suspect was in the area of Lucas and Bowery Streets through a Hawk Alert sent to the UI community at 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Hawk Alert said to avoid the area and stay vigilant where the suspect was reportedly seen.

An update at 11:37 p.m. stated that officers were in the area investigating the report.

The streets of Lucas and Bowery Streets intersect in a residential neighborhood about a mile away from the UI campus.

