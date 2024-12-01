Iowa football’s Kaleb Johnson declares for NFL Draft

After a record-breaking 2024 season, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson aims to take his talents to the next level. The junior declared for the 2025 NFL Draft via a social media post on Sunday evening. The post did not explicitly say he would miss the Hawkeyes’ upcoming bowl game, but those who declare early for the NFL typically do not participate.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is with great excitement and anticipation that I embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Johnson wrote. The foundation I’ve built here at Iowa has prepared me for this moment, and I carry the Hawkeye spirit with me as I move forward.”

Kaleb Johnson has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/MT13U4jldQ — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 2, 2024

After compiling 1,242 rushing yards across his first two seasons in Iowa City, Johnson shattered that mark in 2024, amassing 1,537 rushing yards and a school-record 21 scores, breaking former Hawkeye standout Shonn Greene’s mark set in 2008. Starting with a two-touchdown performance in the second half against Illinois State in Week 1, Johnson recorded a touchdown in every game this season.

On the receiving end, the six-foot, 200-pound Johnson had 22 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns – most notably his 72-yard game-tying score against Nebraska in the season finale. Following the contest, Johnson shared an emotional moment with teammate Jermari Harris and running backs coach Ladell Betts, an Iowa alum who was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Kaleb Johnson was so emotional after the game.

Last one at Kinnick. Maybe his last one as a Hawkeye.

What a sendoff if it was. pic.twitter.com/4OE645p2S3 — Phil Parker Fan Account (@dmcbride77) November 30, 2024

Kaleb Johnson was highly, highly emotional after the game Ladell Betts tells him it’s the “last one” KJ says he plans on playing in the bowl game pic.twitter.com/8fTxBYIaXt — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 30, 2024

Johnson ranked among the top 10 in the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and rushing touchdowns. He aims to become the 20th Iowa running back drafted to the NFL and the third of the Kirk Ferentz era, joining Greene and Betts.

No Iowa running back has been selected in the first round since the Buffalo Bills took Ronnie Harmon 16th overall in 1986.

Without Johnson in the backfield for the bowl game, the Hawkeyes will rely on underclassmen Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson, each of whom scored touchdowns this season.