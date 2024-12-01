The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa football’s Kaleb Johnson declares for NFL Draft

The star running back aims to take his prowess to the pros after scoring 23 touchdowns this season for the Hawkeyes.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
December 1, 2024
Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs into the end zone for an Iowa tocuhdown during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 42-10.

After a record-breaking 2024 season, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson aims to take his talents to the next level. The junior declared for the 2025 NFL Draft via a social media post on Sunday evening. The post did not explicitly say he would miss the Hawkeyes’ upcoming bowl game, but those who declare early for the NFL typically do not participate.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is with great excitement and anticipation that I embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Johnson wrote. The foundation I’ve built here at Iowa has prepared me for this moment, and I carry the Hawkeye spirit with me as I move forward.”

After compiling 1,242 rushing yards across his first two seasons in Iowa City, Johnson shattered that mark in 2024, amassing 1,537 rushing yards and a school-record 21 scores, breaking former Hawkeye standout Shonn Greene’s mark set in 2008. Starting with a two-touchdown performance in the second half against Illinois State in Week 1, Johnson recorded a touchdown in every game this season.

On the receiving end, the six-foot, 200-pound Johnson had 22 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns – most notably his 72-yard game-tying score against Nebraska in the season finale. Following the contest, Johnson shared an emotional moment with teammate Jermari Harris and running backs coach Ladell Betts, an Iowa alum who was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft. 

Johnson ranked among the top 10 in the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and rushing touchdowns. He aims to become the 20th Iowa running back drafted to the NFL and the third of the Kirk Ferentz era, joining Greene and Betts.

No Iowa running back has been selected in the first round since the Buffalo Bills took Ronnie Harmon 16th overall in 1986.

Without Johnson in the backfield for the bowl game, the Hawkeyes will rely on underclassmen Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson, each of whom scored touchdowns this season.

Print this Story