Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Washington State

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Washington State, 72-43, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite the fall break, 14,996 fans were in attendance for the tip-off at 3:00 p.m.

The Hawkeyes played a strong game, allowing every available player to record minutes against the Cougars. Notably, Hawkeye senior Lucy Olsen recorded a season-high eight rebounds throughout the game. Hawkeye’s defense played a vital role in the game, holding Washington State to a season-low in points. This game added another tally to the Hawkeyes 6-0 win streak this season going into Cancun.

Iowa will play Rhode Island at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday.