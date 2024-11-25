The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Washington State

Emma Calabro, Visuals Editor
November 25, 2024

The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Washington State, 72-43, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite the fall break, 14,996 fans were in attendance for the tip-off at 3:00 p.m.

The Hawkeyes played a strong game, allowing every available player to record minutes against the Cougars. Notably, Hawkeye senior Lucy Olsen recorded a season-high eight rebounds throughout the game. Hawkeye’s defense played a vital role in the game, holding Washington State to a season-low in points. This game added another tally to the Hawkeyes 6-0 win streak this season going into Cancun.

Iowa will play Rhode Island at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday.

2024_11_24_WBBvsWashingtonState_EC_0001
Emma Calabro
Taylor Stremlow drives in during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Washington State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cougars 72-43.

Print this Story