Photos: Iowa vs Iowa State – Cy-Hawk Men’s Wrestling Dual

Wrestling fans from across the state of Iowa filled the seats of Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch the annual Cy-Hawk men’s wrestling dual between the No. 2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 12 ranked Iowa State Cyclones in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 21-15, making this the 20th consecutive win of the rivalry series.

Following their previous home domination of No. 20 ranked Stanford, Iowa had high hopes for an equally dominant victory in their rivalry matchup against Iowa State. However, the dual did not start as smoothly as the Hawks had hoped. After Iowa’s No. 27 125-pound Kale Peterson fell to Iowa State’s Adrian Meza to open the dual, The Hawkeyes and Cyclones went back and forth until the Cyclones established a comfortable 12-6 lead following the win over Iowa’s No. 1 157-pound Jacori Teemer via injury default.

The Hawkeyes did not let this deficit last much longer. With a four-match win streak sparked by No. 2 165-pound Mikey Caliendo, the Hawks would only lose again when No. 13 285-pound Ben Cutter fell to Iowa State’s No. 4 ranked Yonger Bastida 7-2.

The final result reflected fan expectations, the score ending 21-15 in favor of the Hawkeyes. Looking forward, The Cyclones hope to bounce back from the loss in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in Las Vegas, NV, on Friday, Dec. 6, and 7. The Hawkeyes look to continue their smooth start to the season in their next dual against Princeton on the road in St. Charles, MO, on Friday, Dec. 6. The Hawks are back in Iowa City to take on Illinois on Friday, Jan. 17.