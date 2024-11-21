Five things to watch for in Iowa’s matchup against Maryland

1. Top receiver talent

Maryland likes to hail itself as Wide Receiver U, and there’s some evidence to its claim. Star NFL wideouts DJ Moore and Stefon Diggs were both Terrapins back in the 2010s. This year, Maryland boasts another receiver with pro prospects. Senior Tai Felton isn’t as well known as Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith or Emeka Ebguka, but has more catches and yards than each of them.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 181 pounds, Felton is the Big Ten’s only 1,000-yard receiver and has five touchdowns over Maryland’s last four games. In Maryland’s last game against Rutgers, he set the program single-season record for catches – passing Moore’s 80 receptions back in 2017.

With at least 30 more catches than any other Maryland wideout this season, Felton is the focal point for the Terrapin offense and will have to be neutralized. Hawkeye cornerback Jermari Harris will have quite the task before him on Saturday.

2. Iowa quarterback quandary

With quarterback Brendan Sullivan out this week due to an ankle injury, Cade McNamara returns to the top of the depth chart after missing two games due to a concussion. Yet this depth chart isn’t set in stone for head coach Kirk Ferentz, who said Tuesday that McNamara is cleared to play but still “progressing back.” This hesitating to commit to McNamara reveals a realistic chance walk-on Jackson Stratton earns his first career start with the Hawkeyes.

While not as experienced as McNamara by career comparison, Stratton has more recent reps with the starters and could be a smoother transition heading into Saturday. Even Ferentz said he would feel “a heck of lot more comfortable” with Stratton under center than before the UCLA game.

Whoever winds up under center on Saturday, won’t have the same potential as Sullivan, but will have to avoid turnovers. It will be interesting how long Ferentz’s leash will be for making a change midgame.

3. Run game improvement

Three of Iowa’s four losses this season have come against teams ranked top-50 in the FBS in rushing defense. In those contests – against Ohio State, UCLA, and Michigan State – Iowa averaged 109.7 yards on the ground, a far cry from the 208.1 its averaging on the season.

Iowa center Logan Jones is well aware of the outside opinion that the Hawkeyes will run the ball as often as possible. The Hawkeyes rank first in the Big Ten in rushing attempts this season. Yet even if opponents may know what to expect, it’s no excuse for poor performance.

“It starts up front, and we’ve got to be better, whether that’s with our aiming points or getting vertical,” Jones said. “Just being more physical … or just being together.”

Maryland ranks 30th in the FBS in rushing defense, yielding only 115.4 yards per game. Jones said the Terrapins will alternate between three and four defensive linemen and apply a five-man blitz on occasion.

Headlined by linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II with 47 tackles, the Terrapins will make for a tough afternoon for Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson.

Given that Iowa’s ground game will be less dynamic with Sullivan on the sidelines, Johnson or fellow backs Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson will shoulder the workload. Featuring two running backs in the backfield more often wouldn’t be a bad idea.

4. Tight end reliance

Outside of the Sullivan news, Iowa notched two key returns from injury. Tight ends Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga are back atop the depth chart. Despite missing the Hawkeyes’ last two games, Lachey still ranks second on the team in receiving yards and catches.

“It’s frustrating, but I’m always fortunate,” Lachey said of his injury this season. “It could have been a lot worse. It’s just a quad contusion and I couldn’t run very well.”

Having Lachey, an Athlon preseason second-team All-Big Ten member, back up and running can only help an offense undergoing its third quarterback change of the season.

Lachey can be an easy security blanket on third down for Stratton or any quarterback. Since Maryland ranks last in the Big Ten in sacks, the quarterback doesn’t have to be weary of staying in the pocket. With Lachey and Ostrenga back on the field, he will only have more options to throw to.

5. Response on the road

Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett said on Tuesday there’s a fine line between being prepared and being ready to go, with the latter being the superior option. So far on the road this year, the Hawkeyes lacked this readiness. In three of its four road trips, Iowa faced halftime deficits. In addition, three of Iowa’s four highest conceded point totals arrived on the road.

“I just think sometimes people are just waiting for people to go out there and make a play,” Jones said of Iowa’s road struggles this season. “You can’t have that mindset. You’ve got to go out there and try to make the play yourself.”

While Maryland’s SECU Stadium isn’t known as a tough environment for opposing teams, Iowa can’t stroll in with an air of comfort.

“You have to get after these guys right away, and you got to overwhelm them,” Jones said. “Make it a physical game. We always talk about trying to wear the other side of the ball down, and that’s what you got to do … You can be prepared all you want, but if you’re not ready to play, you’re going to get punched in the mouth.”