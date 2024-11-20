Vehicle catches fire outside Mayflower Residence Hall

A vehicle caught fire outside of Mayflower Residence Hall around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle, which appears to be approximately a red, early 2000s Chevy Impala, caught fire while parked on Dubuque Street at the curb in front of Mayflower.

The Iowa City Police and Fire Departments responded and were able to extinguish the fire, which University of Iowa first-year student and witness Syanne Handy said took ten minutes.

The identities of the vehicle’s driver or owner are not available at this time. No information is available about what caused the fire.