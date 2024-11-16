Photos: Iowa hosts Trailblazer duals

The No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling team defeated Cornell College and No. 25 William Jewell College at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday. The Hawkeyes entered the matchup 2-0, coming off of wins in Marietta, GA. The dual began with Iowa facing Cornell College, ending scoreless for Cornell at 47-0. The Hawkeyes then faced William Jewell defeating them, 43-3. Iowa won all of their matches throughout the dual.

Notable matches included Iowa No. 2 160-pound and Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades with her first match in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since becoming a Hawkeye. Blades took down William Jewell 160-pound Nylease Yzagere technical fall, winning 12-1. Iowa No. 4 138-pound Nanea Estrella also dominated after recovering from a foot injury that left her unable to wrestle for the second half of last season.

The Hawkeyes will take the mat again at the Missouri Valley Open in Marshall, MO, on Friday.