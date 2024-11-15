UI fraternity under investigation for alleged hazing

The University of Iowa’s Alpha Delta Phi chapter has been ordered to suspend all operations pending an investigation into hazing after police discovered several dozen pledges blindfolded in the basement of the fraternity’s house, resulting in one arrest.

According to a press release, UI Police, Iowa City Police, and the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a fire alarm early Friday morning when they discovered the pledges in the basement.

One individual, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged with interference of official acts. The release states the individual is not a UI student and does not live at the fraternity house.

The UI Office of Student Accountability has begun an investigation into the incident and has ordered the president of Alpha Delta Phi to suspend all fraternity operations.

The release also states that, in light of the accusations, the national Alpha Delta Phi chapter has suspended the charter until further notice. Alpha Delta Phi has more than 90 members with 20 new members as of spring 2024, according to the UI’s website.

The UI media relations team was not immediately available for additional comment.

Alpha Delta Phi is the first UI suspended Greek Life organization since Sigma Chi in 2022.

The UI has offered services to the students involved in the event, according to the release. The UI is encouraging anyone with information to contact the UI Police Department.