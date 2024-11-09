Photos: No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling vs. No. 20 Stanford

No. 2 Iowa defeated No. 20 Stanford, 32-9, for the first home dual of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. The win advanced Iowa’s record to 2-0, while Stanford sits at 3-1.

Iowa ended the dual winning 7-10 matches. All of Stanford’s wins were brought about by freshmen in the program. Stanford 141-pound Aden Valencia defeated Iowa No. 31 141-pound Ryder Block, 11-6. Stanford No. 23 133-pound Tyler Knox defeated owa No. 7 Drake Ayala, 15-10. With the final win for Stanford being, Stanford No. 17 Lorenzo Norman defeating Iowa No. 6 174-pound Nelson Brands, 4-1.

Stanford wrestlers warm up before No. 2 Iowa's first home dual against No. 20 Stanford at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tree, 32-9.

Iowa will take the mat again on the road at Bellamarine University in Louisville, Ky. on Friday.