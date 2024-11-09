The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling vs. No. 20 Stanford

Isabella Tisdale and Logan Mccaw
November 9, 2024

No. 2 Iowa defeated No. 20 Stanford, 32-9, for the first home dual of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.  The win advanced Iowa’s record to 2-0, while Stanford sits at 3-1. 

Iowa ended the dual winning 7-10 matches. All of Stanford’s wins were brought about by freshmen in the program. Stanford 141-pound Aden Valencia defeated Iowa No. 31 141-pound Ryder Block, 11-6. Stanford No. 23 133-pound Tyler Knox defeated owa No. 7 Drake Ayala, 15-10. With the final win for Stanford being, Stanford No. 17 Lorenzo Norman defeating Iowa No. 6 174-pound Nelson Brands, 4-1. 

menswrestsequenced_ITLM0001
Isabella Tisdale
Stanford wrestlers warm up before No. 2 Iowa’s first home dual against No. 20 Stanford at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tree, 32-9.

 

Iowa will take the mat again on the road at Bellamarine University in Louisville, Ky. on Friday.

Print this Story