Photos: Iowa football vs. UCLA

The UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 20-17 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 8.

While both teams had three turnovers, UCLA led in total yards and first downs 415-265 and 23-12, respectively. Iowa only held onto the ball for 22:27 vs. UCLA’s 37:33.

UCLA’s defense held Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson to 49 yards on his 18 carries. The Bruins also forced two interceptions and a fumble on Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan. Carson Schlesinger forced both interceptions. UCLA’s Kain Medrano led the team in tackles with nine.

Garbers threw for 204 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Running back T.J. Harden had 20 carries and 125 yards.

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan was injured late in the 3rd.

Iowa’s Jacob Gill led the team offensively with 138 receiving yards.

After a bi-week, Iowa will face the Maryland Terrapins in College Park, Md. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Kick-off time is still to be determined.