‘Absolute gut punch:’ Iowa Democrats react to Trump’s win

Iowa Democrats react to former President Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House, calling for Democrats to empower each other and further their work.

Trump led in the Hawkeye state with 56 percent of the vote, collecting the state’s six Electoral College votes. Vice President Kamala Harris trailed with 42.7 percent of the vote, although a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll projected a Harris win in the state.

The poll, released three days before Election Day, found Harris with a three-point lead in Iowa — within the poll’s margin of error. The September edition of the poll found Trump leading Harris by four points.

Trump secured a second term with 295 Electoral College votes, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press reported early Wednesday morning, with two states yet to be called. Only 270 Electoral College votes are required to take the Oval Office.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart described Trump’s win in Iowa and a national surge of support as “an absolute gut punch” in a memo released Thursday.

Hart acknowledged that many are feeling scared, unsure, and filled with anxiety, but she said there is still hope because of the Democratic Party’s determination.

Hart wrote it is difficult to envision what is next for Iowa Democrats, and she plans to focus on empowering fellow Iowa Democrats.

“We have always known that making the changes we want to see is going to take time,” Hart wrote in the memo. “It took several cycles to get us where we are. It’s going to take several cycles to turn things around.”

Hart said now is the time to start preparing for another election, and this can be done by listening to each other, friends, and neighbors, even if their viewpoints differ.

“This may be the hardest work and the toughest task we have ever tried to accomplish,” Hart wrote. “Remember that nothing worthwhile comes about without hard work. Let’s not throw up our hands. Let’s roll up our sleeves and go back to work.”

State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, shared a similar sentiment, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Rough one. Sun came up though, and we’ve been near here before. Back to work.”

Iowa Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that a Trump win is not the outcome she wanted, but it is imperative to respect the will of the people.

“Iowans helped elect Donald Trump to a second term, and we will now join in the responsibility of holding him accountable — as we would any other elected official,” Weiner wrote. “We await the final vote tallies from around the state, but the work of fighting on behalf of all Iowans forges on.”