Iowa GOP reacts to Trump’s win in the state

Iowa GOP politicians react to former President Donald Trump winning the Hawkeye state on Election Day, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press Tuesday night.

Collecting Iowa’s six electoral college votes, Trump led in the state with 55.6 percent of the vote, compared to Harris’ 43 percent, with 54 percent of the state reporting.

The Associated Press called the state for Trump at 9:42 p.m. late Tuesday night.

The former president’s win in Iowa follows the Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll that found Harris had picked up a three-point lead in the state, a lead within the poll’s margin of error. The September edition of the poll found Trump leading Harris by four points.

Following the call of the race in Iowa, state GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann criticized the poll for doubting Trump’s lead in the Hawkeye state.

“They should never be taken seriously for posting that poll,” Kaufmann wrote in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday night. “They gave Iowa bad press and made us a laughing stock of the country. We easily proved them wrong.”

Trump previously won the state in 2016 and 2020 by nine points and eight points, respectively. He also won the Iowa Republican caucuses by 30 percentage points in January — the highest the contest has ever seen.

GOP leadership in Iowa boosted messages on social media supporting Trump and scolding the Des Moines Register’s poll.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also took to X, posting “IOWA = Trump Country! Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on proving the Des Moines Register wrong! Big win for freedom in Iowa!”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird posted on X, “There was never a doubt: Iowa is @realDonaldTrump country!”

Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation flocked to the social media platform as well, typing out their support for Trump.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, congratulated Trump for taking the state.

“Iowa is Trump country & the momentum is on our side! Let’s go save our country & Make America Great Again,” Ernst wrote in an X post after the announcements of Trump’s triumph in Iowa.

U.S. Rep. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, accused the poll of supplying false information to Iowa’s voters.

“The Selzer poll was fake news! Iowans proved the Des Moines Register wrong — Donald Trump is our guy!” Ernst wrote on an X post.