Student look book for this upcoming fall

If you are anything like me and have only come across miniskirts and high heels on Pinterest for fall inspiration, this is for you. This list of outfits includes clothes that are not only comfortable for the cooler weather but are actually wearable to classes while remaining stylish this season.

Baggy Jeans

Baggy jeans will be your best friend this fall, so invest in a few good pairs. The Pacsun eco jeans are great and very popular. You can also find a good baggy jean at Abercrombie or Madewell. The power of a good pair of jeans is often underestimated. It can make or break an outfit. The styles of jeans come and go from skinny jeans to jeggings to boyfriend jeans. Jeans are always shifting with the times, and we are in a baggy jeans era right now.

The ‘Rory Gilmore’ Sweater

A good sweater for this fall will never steer you wrong. Pair a pullover or button-up with a pair of jeans or a black or matching skirt. Wear rider boots or sneakers, and you’re done. Chunky wool sweaters are perfect for this fall and are currently donned as the “Rory Gilmore look.” A cozy cardigan will never steer you wrong either because it can be paired with skirts or jeans and will look great. Leave your cardigan open with a basic tank under it or button it up. If you are wearing a pullover, you can layer a button-up underneath. There are many routes you can go down to jazz up or jazz down your fall outfit.

Suede jacket

Suede is perfect for fall, and a good light or deep suede jacket over a sweater or T-shirt looks amazing. Pair with your jeans and sweater combo and you will look right out of a Nancy Myers movie. You can find these at a thrift store in the jackets section, or I’ve had great luck raiding my dad’s closet.

Accented wool scarf

This versatile accessory goes with everything and elevates every outfit it goes with. You can pair this with anything: over a jacket, over a sweater, or over a coat.

Black skirt

A nice basic skirt is perfect for this transition period — or as we call them, “Iowa seasons” — where the weather is warm one day and cold the next. This is perfect for warmer fall days when you still want to dress for the seasons. Pair with a basic tank or a sweater and rider boots. A great skirt is the American Eagle black mini, I promise you will get your use out of it.