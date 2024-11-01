One-on-one with Iowa defensive lineman Max Llewellyn

What do you like about playing for Coach Ferentz?

Max Llewellyn: He’s just such a stand-up guy. I think what you see is what you get. He’ll tell you straight, and he’s the best. I love playing for Coach Ferentz. Just a stand-up dude.

Do you have a favorite NFL team?

The Bears.

What was your reaction to the Hail Mary last weekend?

Disgusting. But what are you going to do?

Do you think they can make the playoffs?

I hope so, but I don’t know.

If you won the lottery today, what would you do with the money?

How much money are we talking?

It’s up to you to decide.

I would probably invest in some real estate.

What is your favorite vacation spot?

I love skiing. I love snowboarding. I might have to wait a couple years to do that again, but you never know what’s going to happen. But I’d say, Colorado. Colorado is pretty cool.

Where do you usually ski at?

Breckenridge.

If you could have anyone play you in a movie, who would you choose?

Maybe Will Ferrell. I don’t really look like him, but he’s a great actor.

What is your favorite movie?

It’s called, “Law Abiding Citizen.” It’s kind of like a John Wick-esque. It’s a great movie.

You and your brother [Luke] are both Hawkeye athletes. How cool is it to share the experience of being a Hawkeye with him?

It’s just great. It runs deep in the family now. So, yeah, it’s great.

More from Max Llewellyn

On if he knew he had a safety against Northwestern on Oct. 26:

“I did not know, if I’m being honest. I was gonna try and sell it, obviously, so I’m going to pop up and do my little safety thing.”

On what he looks for in the pass rush:

“Every tackle has a different set, everyone has a different punch. What I’m looking at is their set, their depth, how wide they get, whether it’s an inside hand puncher or an outside hand puncher, or if they’re both … There’s so many different elements with looking at tackles … and kind of have a plan in my mind of what I’m going to be doing.”

On what makes him a good pass rusher:

“I just think [it’s] having the ability to do multiple things. Because I feel, like, when you look into the finer details of pass rushing, you’ve got speed and power. And I’ve been able to develop some moves where I’m able to use speed and then switch it up. It’s kind of like being a pitcher, you know. Maybe throw some fastballs, then maybe do a spin or curveball or something like that.”

On what he’s learned from past Hawkeye defensive linemen Joe Evans and Logan Lee:

“Everyone has their own way of playing. That’s why I love playing D-line, because there’s so many, like, everyone’s got their own techniques. And seeing all these older guys, you kind of pick and choose what you see from them and create your own little package. Those guys have taught me a ton.”