Photos: 2024 Iowa Men’s Wrestling Media Day

The Iowa men’s wrestling media day was held at the Feller Club room and the brand new Goschke Wrestling Training Center at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands answered questions and discussed excitement going into this weekend’s competition and coming competitions.

Last season, Iowa placed fifth in the NCAA Wrestling Championships with five all-Americans.

The Hawkeyes will begin their season on the road against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Corvallis, Ore.