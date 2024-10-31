The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 Iowa Men’s Wrestling Media Day

Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
October 31, 2024

The Iowa men’s wrestling media day was held at the Feller Club room and the brand new Goschke Wrestling Training Center at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands answered questions and discussed excitement going into this weekend’s competition and coming competitions.

Last season, Iowa placed fifth in the NCAA Wrestling Championships with five all-Americans.

The Hawkeyes will begin their season on the road against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Corvallis, Ore.

2024_10_31_IowaMensWrestlingMediaDay_CB_0001
Cody Blissett
Iowa head coach Tom Brands answers questions during men’s wrestling media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, on Thursday Oct. 31, 2024. The Hawkeyes will begin their season on the road against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Corvallis, Ore.

